Neurotechnology Market Size to Surpass USD 52.86 Billion by 2034 Driven by Breakthroughs in Brain-Machine Interfaces

According to Precedence research, the global
neurotechnology market is set to soar from USD
15.30 billion in 2024 to an impressive USD 52.86 billion by 2034, growing at a
CAGR of 13.19% amid rising demand for advanced brain-computer interfaces and
neurostimulation solutions.
The market for neurotechnology is valued at USD 17.32 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass around USD 46.70 billion by 2033. Improvements in technologies like video surveillance systems, system components, improved algorithms, and new features raise the importance of different neurotechnologies across various sectors.
Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.
📄 Click to Access the Full Report Sample Instantly | 📞 Schedule Your Expert Consultation Today
Neurotechnology Market Highlights:
• North America emerged as the dominant regional market in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of cutting-edge neurotechnologies.
• Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by growing investments in medical technology and rising neurological disorder cases.
• Europe showcased notable growth in 2024, with increasing research activities and strong regulatory support for neurotech innovations.
• Among product types, Neurostimulation devices led the global market in 2024, owing to their wide clinical applications and rising preference for non-invasive treatments.
• The Neuroprostheses segment is set to expand at the fastest pace, as advancements in brain-computer interfaces and bionic systems gain momentum.
• Based on conditions, Pain management technologies dominated the market in 2024, highlighting the growing demand for neuromodulation in chronic pain therapy.
• The Parkinson’s disease treatment segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, supported by increasing prevalence and technological breakthroughs in deep brain stimulation.
• In terms of end-use, Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2024, due to their comprehensive neuro care facilities and trained personnel.
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by the shift toward outpatient neurosurgical procedures and lower healthcare costs.
Neurotechnology Market Overview and Industry Potential
Neurotechnology is the transformative technology that revolves around different technologies to understand the brain, repair and improve brain functions, and visualize brain processes and brain control. Neurotechnology practices and techniques include electroencephalogram (EEG), functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), implantation of microneedles, and many more.
The wide applications of this technique are associated with next-generation neuropharmacology, neuronal biofeedback, optogenetic implants, neural interfaces, and neuroprostheses.
Explore the Future of Neurotechnology 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/neurotechnology-market
Recent Advancements in Neurotechnology by Major Market Players
|
Sr. No.
|
Advancements
|
Name of the Company and Innovation Period
|
1.
|
The integration of MegaMatcher ID biometric technologies and MegaMatcher ABIS within REACT's solutions for digital payment and identity verification.
|
Period: June 2025
Company: REACT and Neurotechnology
|
2.
|
Research focusing on continual learning advances LLMs' linguistic capabilities.
|
Period: June 2025
Company: Neurotechnology
|
3.
|
The launch of MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation solution for law enforcement users.
|
Period: April 2025
Company: Neurotechnology
Source: https://www.neurotechnology.com/news.html
Also Read 👉 The Rise of Portable MRI: A Game Changer in Point-of-Care Diagnostics
Neurotechnology Market Future Trends
What are the Improvements in Advanced Technologies?
• Neuromodulation Therapies: They offer new ways to control brain activity. The wide utilization of deep brain simulation in almost every country and non-invasive methods like brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) help people with critical motor disabilities.
• Computational Neuroscience: It allows the combination of technology in biology to understand the brain. It allows simulation related to the working of the brain. The computational models help us to understand the brain briefly.
Also Read 👉 TMS Systems Gain Momentum—A Look Into the Market’s Growth and Innovation
Growth Factors in the Neurotechnology Market
• Improved Functionality of Brain Computer Interfaces: BCIs depend upon the acquired brain signals and the directionality between the brain and computer for data transmission.
• Medical Applications: The invasive methods like deep brain stimulation (DBS) and write-in-technology methods like spinal cord stimulation (SCS) aim to influence brain activity and treat medical conditions.
• Non-Medical Purposes: These technologies offer enhanced cognitive functions like attention, memory, learning, and problem-solving skills. BCIs can be used for gaming, relaxation, or pure comfort.
Also Read 👉 How Deep Brain Stimulation Is Revolutionizing Parkinson’s and Epilepsy Care
How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Neurotechnology Industry?
Artificial intelligence is enhancing the field of neurology while the integration of biomedical data science into medicine transformed the diagnosis, treatment, and understanding of neurological diseases. There is increased access to large-scale neurological datasets due to advancements in machine learning and AI. Digital evaluation, genetics and omics, neuroimaging, neurotechnology, etc. contributed to the advancements in neurology.
Opportunities in the Neurotechnology Market
What are the Significant Achievements across the Neurotechnology Sector?
• In January 2024, the Government of Ontario announced a commitment of $65 million for the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) to boost the development and role of brain health-improving solutions.
Source: https://braininstitute.ca
• In April 2024, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) announced the ARPA-H funding for the Cell Therapies for Neuroinflammation and Neurodegeneration (CT-NEURO) project to achieve effective treatment of brain and nervous system diseases to improve health outcomes.
Source: https://arpa-h.gov
Also Read 👉 How Cell Therapy Is Transforming the Future of Disease Treatment and Recovery
Neurotechnology Market Challenges
Which concerns are associated with Technological Improvements?
• Potential Health Impact from Surgery and Implantation: The potential risks of brain computer interfaces are associated with brain tissue damage, hemorrhages, and infections. Implant rejection also depends on the body’s own immune response.
• Safety Concerns associated with Devices: The risks arise due to device malfunctions and possible scar tissue in the brain which results in a degradation of signal quality. Maintenance is required for implanted hardware, while hardware and software updates are also necessary.
Neurotechnology Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2024
|
USD 15.30 billion
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 17.32 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 52.86 Billion
|
CAGR 2025-2034
|
13.19%
|
Largest Regional Market
|
North America
|
Fastest-Growing Region
|
Asia Pacific
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Driving Factors
|
- Surge in neurological disorders
globally
|
Technology Trends
|
- Rise of Brain-Computer Interfaces
(BCIs) and Neuro-AI integration
|
Investment Landscape
|
- Increased VC and institutional funding
in neuro startups
|
Regulatory Landscape
|
- Favorable FDA approvals for deep
brain stimulation and neuroprosthetic devices
|
Challenges & Restraints
|
- High cost of neurotech devices
|
Opportunities Ahead
|
- Expansion into mental health
treatment (e.g., depression, anxiety)
|
Segments Covered
|
Product Type, Conditions, End-Use and Regions
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Set up a meeting
at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting Neurotechnology Market Geographic
Analysis How North America
Dominated the Neurotechnology Market in 2024? North America dominated the neurotechnology
market by holding more than 36% of revenue share in 2024, due to strong
research initiatives, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rapid technological
innovation in neurotech. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and
Stroke introduced the NIH Blueprint for
Neuroscience Research which is a collaborative framework to support research on
the nervous system. This research initiative aims to boost transformative
research in brain function in aging, health, and disease. In June 2024, the American Brain
Coalition (ABC) announced the submission of a sign-on-letter to the U.S.
Congress by presenting 145 signatories to request at least $740
million in funding from Health and Human Services, related agencies
committee, etc. for the NIH BRAIN Initiative in FY 2025. • In November
2024, Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) announced funding
assistance of $541 million for All of Us Research Program and $680.4
million for BRAIN Initiative. Source: https://www.cns.org • In December
2024, UNESCO organized a discussion panel on neurotechnology, human
rights, and ethics by involving various Nobel Prize laureate, top experts, the
Human Right Council, UNESCO, and representatives from the UN at its
Headquarters in Paris. Source: https://www.unesco.org How Big is the U.S. Neurotechnology
Industry? According to Precedence Research, the U.S.
neurotechnology market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2024 and is
estimated to reach USD 13.60 billion by 2034. The market is reflecting a
double-digit CAGR of 13.42 % from 2025 to 2034. 📊 Instant Delivery Available – Empower Your Strategy with Verified
Data 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2499 The American Brain Coalition reported that
President Obama introduced brain research to advance innovative
neurotechnologies (BRAIN) initiatives. This initiative aims to assist
researchers in finding new ways of research to treat, prevent, and cure
brain-associated diseases. Many private sector partners and government agencies
are involved in this BRAIN initiative through their collaborative
efforts. The Neurorights Foundation is committed to
protecting human rights and ensuring the ethical development of
neurotechnology. It safeguards brain data and is involved in the assessment of
privacy practices of consumer neurotechnology companies. • In October
2024, Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute at Stanford University
reported the BRAIN initiative as the national vision for the future of
neuroscience, which made $4 billion in targeted investments in more than
1500 research projects across the U.S. country. Source: https://neuroscience.stanford.edu Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the neurotechnology
market during the forecast period. According to the global professional services sector named KPMG,
there is a booming demand for efficient and personalized healthcare in Asia
Pacific. The MedTech industry in this region is also booming due to the aging
population and the growing burden of diseases. Due to the healthcare
investments of both the public and private sectors, the region is advancing in
artificial intelligence and MedTech. • In August
2024, the Department of Science and Technology (DST)-Philippine Council
for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD) announced the launch of
the Philippine Brain Research Agenda (PBRA) 2024-2028 to address research and
development gaps in neuroscience. Source: https://www.dost.gov.ph How is India Progressing through
Research and Development Initiatives? The Department of Science and Technology
(DST) introduced the 'Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI)’ to conduct
highly disciplined research in cognitive science. In December 2024, the
Ministry of Science and Technology reported that the Technology Development
Board is driving scientific and technological innovations by providing ₹220.73
Crore Assistance across 7 major projects. Europe is seen to grow at a notable rate in
the neurotechnology market in 2024. According to the European Brain Council,
neurotechnologies are potentially powerful in improving brain health. It also
states that these technologies play a major role in the diagnosis and
management of psychiatric and neurological diseases. The development of
neurotechnologies in the European Union is supported by the General Data
Protection Regulation, the Medical Devices Regulation, general product safety
standards, and the European Artificial Intelligence Act. • In December
2024, the public consultation of the European Brain Council
announced invitations to stakeholders and all interested public to give their
contributions to the development of detailed guidelines regarding the
development of neurotechnologies. Source: https://www.braincouncil.eu How did France make Notable Progress in
e-Health? France is rapidly moving forward towards
adopting the digitalization of small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) and advanced
technologies like cloud and artificial intelligence. The two major strengths of
this country towards progress are e-health and connectivity infrastructure. The
country plans technological efforts to achieve the Digital Decade objectives
and targets. Neurotechnology Market Segmentation Analysis Product Type Analysis How
Neurostimulation Segment Dominated the Neurotechnology Market in 2024? The neurostimulation
segment dominated the neurotechnology market in 2024. A neurostimulation
reduces the dependency on opioid-based painkillers to relieve pain and risks
associated with them while going through a pain management plan. It offers a
non-surgical approach to implanting spinal cord stimulation which is minimally
invasive, imposes fewer risks, and is the best solution. The neuroprostheses
segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the neurotechnology market
during the forecast period. A neuroprostheses reduces the dependency on other
assistive devices and time required to complete daily activities like eating,
drinking, and personal hygiene. It offers improved efficiency in spinal cord
rehabilitation. Conditions Analysis What made Pain Treatment the Dominant
Segment in the Neurotechnology Market in 2024? The pain treatment
segment dominated the neurotechnology market in 2024. Interventional pain
treatments reduce the dependency on opioids, and they use targeted therapies
like injections to directly identify the cause of pain. Advanced treatment
solutions, including minimally invasive or non-invasive options, offer
long-term relief from pain with safe and few side effects. The Parkinson's
disease segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the neurotechnology
market during the predicted timeframe. Parkinson's disease conditions allow
patients to live longer by experiencing early diagnosis. The various clinical
trials, cutting-edge laboratory research, and advanced treatments offer
promising treatment approaches. Also Read 👉 Parkinson’s
Disease Therapeutics Market on the Rise—Explore the Key Growth Drivers End Use Analysis How did the Hospitals Segment Dominate
the Neurotechnology Market in 2024? The hospital segment dominated the
neurotechnology market in 2024. Self-assessment in hospitals allows fixed duty
scheduling, individual scheduling, childcare, flexible working hours, and
regular feedback. An open corporate culture and management, transparent
communication, sustainability, family-friendliness, etc. are the benefits which
are necessary for employee branding and recruiting success. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is
expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the neurotechnology market during the
forecast period. The ambulatory surgical centers provide lower cost of care,
safety, convenience, accessibility, time, reduced stress, and predictable
scheduling. They are dedicated to providing surgical care in the form of
outpatient surgeries which are applicable to knee
replacement surgery. Related Topics
You May Find Useful: 🔹Neurogenomics Market Gains Traction as Precision Medicine Transforms
Brain Health Research: The global neurogenomics
market size accounted for USD 1.72 billion in
2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.01 billion in 2025 to
approximately USD 8.02 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.64% from 2025
to 2034. 🔹Biotechnology Market Surges as Innovation Reshapes Healthcare, Agriculture,
and Genomics: The global biotechnology
market size accounted for USD 1.55 trillion in
2024 and is expected to reach around USD 4.61 trillion by 2034, expanding at a
CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034. 🔹Electroencephalography Devices Market Expands as Brain Monitoring
Becomes Central to Neurological Care: The global electroencephalography
(EEG) devices market size accounted for USD
1.38 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.52 billion in 2025
to approximately USD 3.65 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.24% from
2025 to 2034. 🔹Neuromorphic Computing Market Accelerates as AI Mimics the Human
Brain for Smarter Systems: The global neuromorphic
computing market size was calculated at USD
6.90 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 47.31 billion by
2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.23% from 2025 to 2034. 🔹Neurology Clinical Trials Market Grows as Demand Rises for Targeted
Brain Disorder Therapies: The global neurology
clinical trials market size was estimated at
USD 5.89 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 6.22 billion in
2025 to approximately USD 10.14 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.58%
from 2025 to 2034. 🔹Brain Imaging & Neuroimaging Market Surges with Demand for Early
Neurological Diagnostics: The global brain
imaging and neuroimaging market is expected to
be valued at USD 15.02 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD
25.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.47% over the forecast period
from 2024 to 2034. Neurotechnology Market Major Players What is Going Around the Globe? • In June 2025, Neuralink announced
the surge in its $650 million Series E funding round by securing a
$9billion valuation, which marks an almost 80% success from its 2023
valuation. Source: https://www.ainvest.com • In May
2025, Neuralink Corp. introduced the development of implantable
brain–computer interfaces (BCIs). Source: https://www.patentlyapple.com • In May
2025, Apple announced plans to introduce the innovative technology
through a collaboration between Apple and Synchron to allow users to directly
access and control iPads, iPhones, and other Apple devices through brain
signals. Source: https://www.patentlyapple.com Market Segmentation By Product Type • Neurostimulation o Deep Brain Stimulator o Spinal Cord Stimulator o Gastric Electric Stimulator o Vagus Nerve Stimulator o Sacral Nerve Stimulator o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) o Others • Neurosensing • Neuroprostheses • Neurorehabilitation By Conditions • Cognitive
Disorders • Pain
Treatment • Urinary
and Fecal Incontinence • Epilepsy • Parkinson's
disease • Hearing
Conditions • Sleep
Disorder • Depression • Others By End-Use • Ambulatory
surgical centers • Hospitals • Homecare
facilities • Others By Region • North
America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico • Asia
Pacific o China o Singapore o Japan o India o South Korea o Thailand • Europe o Germany o UK o France o Italy o Spain o Sweden o Denmark o Norway • Latin
America o Brazil o Mexico o Argentina
• Middle
East and Africa o South
Africa o UAE o Saudi Arabia o Kuwait Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections
or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. 🛒 Ready for Instant Download – Order Your Market Report Now 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2499 You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344 Stay Ahead with
Precedence Research Subscriptions Unlock exclusive access to powerful market
intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your
business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans
keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve. Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription About Us Precedence Research is a global market
intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic
insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology
markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some
of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise
spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators,
investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care,
precision therapeutics, and beyond. Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our Trusted Data Partners: Towards Healthcare | Statifacts | Nova One Advisor Get Recent News: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news For Latest Update Follow Us:
How does the BRAIN Initiative Contribute to the Research Success of the U.S.?
•
Neuralink
•
Kernel
•
Blackrock
Neurotech
•
Neurable
•
Synchron
•
Amber
Therapeutics
•
Cognito
Therapeutics
•
Motif
Neurotech
•
Nalu
Medical
•
Neurovalens
•
Neuspera
•
Paradromics
Explore Competitive Intelligence to Uncover Market
Leaders & Strategic Moves 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2499
Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting
Neurotechnology Market Geographic Analysis
How North America Dominated the Neurotechnology Market in 2024?
North America dominated the neurotechnology market by holding more than 36% of revenue share in 2024, due to strong research initiatives, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rapid technological innovation in neurotech. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke introduced the NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience Research which is a collaborative framework to support research on the nervous system. This research initiative aims to boost transformative research in brain function in aging, health, and disease.
In June 2024, the American Brain Coalition (ABC) announced the submission of a sign-on-letter to the U.S. Congress by presenting 145 signatories to request at least $740 million in funding from Health and Human Services, related agencies committee, etc. for the NIH BRAIN Initiative in FY 2025.
• In November 2024, Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) announced funding assistance of $541 million for All of Us Research Program and $680.4 million for BRAIN Initiative.
Source: https://www.cns.org
• In December 2024, UNESCO organized a discussion panel on neurotechnology, human rights, and ethics by involving various Nobel Prize laureate, top experts, the Human Right Council, UNESCO, and representatives from the UN at its Headquarters in Paris.
Source: https://www.unesco.org
How Big is the U.S. Neurotechnology Industry?
According to Precedence Research, the U.S. neurotechnology market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 13.60 billion by 2034. The market is reflecting a double-digit CAGR of 13.42 % from 2025 to 2034.
📊 Instant Delivery Available – Empower Your Strategy with Verified
Data 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2499
The American Brain Coalition reported that President Obama introduced brain research to advance innovative neurotechnologies (BRAIN) initiatives. This initiative aims to assist researchers in finding new ways of research to treat, prevent, and cure brain-associated diseases. Many private sector partners and government agencies are involved in this BRAIN initiative through their collaborative efforts.
The Neurorights Foundation is committed to protecting human rights and ensuring the ethical development of neurotechnology. It safeguards brain data and is involved in the assessment of privacy practices of consumer neurotechnology companies.
• In October 2024, Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute at Stanford University reported the BRAIN initiative as the national vision for the future of neuroscience, which made $4 billion in targeted investments in more than 1500 research projects across the U.S. country.
Source: https://neuroscience.stanford.edu
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the neurotechnology market during the forecast period. According to the global professional services sector named KPMG, there is a booming demand for efficient and personalized healthcare in Asia Pacific. The MedTech industry in this region is also booming due to the aging population and the growing burden of diseases. Due to the healthcare investments of both the public and private sectors, the region is advancing in artificial intelligence and MedTech.
• In August 2024, the Department of Science and Technology (DST)-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD) announced the launch of the Philippine Brain Research Agenda (PBRA) 2024-2028 to address research and development gaps in neuroscience.
Source: https://www.dost.gov.ph
How is India Progressing through Research and Development Initiatives?
The Department of Science and Technology (DST) introduced the 'Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI)’ to conduct highly disciplined research in cognitive science. In December 2024, the Ministry of Science and Technology reported that the Technology Development Board is driving scientific and technological innovations by providing ₹220.73 Crore Assistance across 7 major projects.
Europe is seen to grow at a notable rate in the neurotechnology market in 2024. According to the European Brain Council, neurotechnologies are potentially powerful in improving brain health. It also states that these technologies play a major role in the diagnosis and management of psychiatric and neurological diseases. The development of neurotechnologies in the European Union is supported by the General Data Protection Regulation, the Medical Devices Regulation, general product safety standards, and the European Artificial Intelligence Act.
• In December 2024, the public consultation of the European Brain Council announced invitations to stakeholders and all interested public to give their contributions to the development of detailed guidelines regarding the development of neurotechnologies.
Source: https://www.braincouncil.eu
How did France make Notable Progress in e-Health?
France is rapidly moving forward towards adopting the digitalization of small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) and advanced technologies like cloud and artificial intelligence. The two major strengths of this country towards progress are e-health and connectivity infrastructure. The country plans technological efforts to achieve the Digital Decade objectives and targets.
Neurotechnology Market Segmentation Analysis
Product Type Analysis
How Neurostimulation Segment Dominated the Neurotechnology Market in 2024?
The neurostimulation segment dominated the neurotechnology market in 2024. A neurostimulation reduces the dependency on opioid-based painkillers to relieve pain and risks associated with them while going through a pain management plan. It offers a non-surgical approach to implanting spinal cord stimulation which is minimally invasive, imposes fewer risks, and is the best solution.
The neuroprostheses segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the neurotechnology market during the forecast period. A neuroprostheses reduces the dependency on other assistive devices and time required to complete daily activities like eating, drinking, and personal hygiene. It offers improved efficiency in spinal cord rehabilitation.
Conditions Analysis
What made Pain Treatment the Dominant Segment in the Neurotechnology Market in 2024?
The pain treatment segment dominated the neurotechnology market in 2024. Interventional pain treatments reduce the dependency on opioids, and they use targeted therapies like injections to directly identify the cause of pain. Advanced treatment solutions, including minimally invasive or non-invasive options, offer long-term relief from pain with safe and few side effects.
The Parkinson's disease segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the neurotechnology market during the predicted timeframe. Parkinson's disease conditions allow patients to live longer by experiencing early diagnosis. The various clinical trials, cutting-edge laboratory research, and advanced treatments offer promising treatment approaches.
Also Read 👉 Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market on the Rise—Explore the Key Growth Drivers
End Use Analysis
How did the Hospitals Segment Dominate the Neurotechnology Market in 2024?
The hospital segment dominated the neurotechnology market in 2024. Self-assessment in hospitals allows fixed duty scheduling, individual scheduling, childcare, flexible working hours, and regular feedback. An open corporate culture and management, transparent communication, sustainability, family-friendliness, etc. are the benefits which are necessary for employee branding and recruiting success.
The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the neurotechnology market during the forecast period. The ambulatory surgical centers provide lower cost of care, safety, convenience, accessibility, time, reduced stress, and predictable scheduling. They are dedicated to providing surgical care in the form of outpatient surgeries which are applicable to knee replacement surgery.
Related Topics You May Find Useful:
🔹Neurogenomics Market Gains Traction as Precision Medicine Transforms Brain Health Research: The global neurogenomics market size accounted for USD 1.72 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.01 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 8.02 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.64% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹Biotechnology Market Surges as Innovation Reshapes Healthcare, Agriculture, and Genomics: The global biotechnology market size accounted for USD 1.55 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 4.61 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034.
🔹Electroencephalography Devices Market Expands as Brain Monitoring Becomes Central to Neurological Care: The global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market size accounted for USD 1.38 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.52 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 3.65 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.24% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹Neuromorphic Computing Market Accelerates as AI Mimics the Human Brain for Smarter Systems: The global neuromorphic computing market size was calculated at USD 6.90 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 47.31 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.23% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹Neurology Clinical Trials Market Grows as Demand Rises for Targeted Brain Disorder Therapies: The global neurology clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 5.89 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 6.22 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 10.14 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2025 to 2034.
🔹Brain Imaging & Neuroimaging Market Surges with Demand for Early Neurological Diagnostics: The global brain imaging and neuroimaging market is expected to be valued at USD 15.02 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.47% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.
Neurotechnology Market Major Players
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In June 2025, Neuralink announced
the surge in its $650 million Series E funding round by securing a
$9billion valuation, which marks an almost 80% success from its 2023
valuation.
Source: https://www.ainvest.com
• In May 2025, Neuralink Corp. introduced the development of implantable brain–computer interfaces (BCIs).
Source: https://www.patentlyapple.com
• In May 2025, Apple announced plans to introduce the innovative technology through a collaboration between Apple and Synchron to allow users to directly access and control iPads, iPhones, and other Apple devices through brain signals.
Source: https://www.patentlyapple.com
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
• Neurostimulation
o Deep Brain Stimulator
o Spinal Cord Stimulator
o Gastric Electric Stimulator
o Vagus Nerve Stimulator
o Sacral Nerve Stimulator
o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
o Others
• Neurosensing
• Neuroprostheses
• Neurorehabilitation
By Conditions
• Cognitive Disorders
• Pain Treatment
• Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
• Epilepsy
• Parkinson's disease
• Hearing Conditions
• Sleep Disorder
• Depression
• Others
By End-Use
• Ambulatory surgical centers
• Hospitals
• Homecare facilities
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Singapore
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Thailand
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Sweden
o Denmark
o Norway
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
• Middle East and Africa
o South Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Kuwait
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
🛒 Ready for Instant Download – Order Your Market Report Now 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2499
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344
Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions
Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.
Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription
About Us
Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.
Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com
Our Trusted Data Partners:
Towards Healthcare | Statifacts | Nova One Advisor
Get Recent News:
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news
For Latest Update Follow Us: