Neurotech Appoints Peter J. McDonnell, M.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors

September 3, 2025 
1 min read

CUMBERLAND, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a private biotech company focused on developing transformative therapies for chronic eye diseases, today announced that Peter J. McDonnell, M.D., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.





Dr. McDonnell has served as the William Holland Wilmer Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of the Wilmer Eye Institute at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the largest ophthalmology department in the country, since 2003. A board-certified ophthalmologist and specialist in corneal disease and surgery, Dr. McDonnell is an international leader in corneal transplantation, laser refractive surgery and the treatment of dry eye. He has published over 250 scientific articles and holds ten patents. A member of many professional ophthalmology and medical societies, Dr. McDonnell has been the Chief Medical Editor of Ophthalmology Times since 2004 and has also served on the editorial boards of numerous ophthalmology journals. He also serves as the Immediate Past President and director of the National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research and the Alliance for Eye and Vision Research and is Vice President of the Pan-American Ophthalmological Association, the second largest professional organization of ophthalmologists in the world. Dr. McDonnell has served on the boards of Allergan and Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McDonnell to Neurotech’s Board of Directors,” said Jim Mazzo, Neurotech’s Executive Chairman. “His exceptional leadership in ophthalmology and dedication to advancing vision science make him an ideal addition to our team. Peter’s guidance will be pivotal as we continue to advance innovative solutions for chronic eye diseases. His appointment reflects our commitment to scientific excellence and strategic growth.”

“I am honored to join Neurotech’s Board at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution. Neurotech’s commitment to scientific excellence closely aligns with my lifelong dedication to improving patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the team as it advances meaningful treatments in ophthalmic care,” said Peter J. McDonnell, M.D.


Contacts

Corporate Contact:
Laurie Ferguson, Chief Communications Officer
401-556-8649
l.ferguson@neurotechusa.com

