Neurosoft Bioelectronics Closes $7.5M Oversubscribed Seed Round to Build Stretchable and Scalable Brain-Computer Interfaces

Funding will advance minimally invasive brain interface platform already tested in 10 patients and accelerate development of a cortical foundation model for next-generation BCIs.

GENEVA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurosoft Bioelectronics, a neurotechnology company developing scalable and soft brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), today announced that it has raised a $7.5 million oversubscribed seed financing round. Headquartered in Switzerland with a US presence in New York, the company is advancing clinical trials across both the United States and Europe.

Skybound Venture Capital led the round, with participation from PL Capital, IAG Capital Partners, and Connecticut Innovations, among others. This oversubscribed round brings Neurosoft's total funding raised to date to more than $20 million, reflecting strong investor confidence in Neurosoft’s clinical progress and the strategic timing of the AI-powered neurotechnology opportunity.

Beyond its near-term clinical goals, Neurosoft is building a highly scalable neural data platform, leveraging data collected from its minimally invasive brain interfaces to build a foundation model of the human cortex. Just as large language models are trained on vast text corpora, Neurosoft’s foundation model will be trained on large-scale, high-quality neural recordings captured through its implantable devices. In the near term, this model will redefine what invasive BCIs can deliver for patients with severe neurological conditions. Longer term, it will also benefit non-invasive BCIs, positioning brain interfaces as the next universal layer of communication between humans and machines.

Neurosoft’s platform enables access to the full cortex without penetrating brain tissue. Its proprietary soft, stretchable electrodes are up to 1,000 times more compliant than those used in other flexible neural interfaces, cover up to 30x more cortex than state-of-the-art BCIs, and only require a minimally invasive procedure.

Neurosoft has tested its brain interface in 10 patients across two ongoing clinical trials (at UTHealth Houston and UMC Utrecht), including a first-of-its-kind 64-channel soft, stretchable brain interface study for epilepsy surgery guidance. The company’s technology is protected by more than 25 patents, and has been published in more than 25 peer-reviewed articles. The company has established a GMP manufacturing line in Switzerland, holds an ISO 13485 certification, and has received FDA feedback through multiple pre-submission meetings that has informed its regulatory pathway for its first commercial product.

“Our soft electrode platform, paired with a streamlined regulatory pathway, gives us access to neural data at a quality and scale no other approach can safely match today,” said Nicolas Vachicouras, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Neurosoft Bioelectronics. “That data is the foundation for improved clinical outcomes, and a cortical foundation model that will help shape the next generation of brain interfaces. The investor support we’ve seen in this round validates that we’re on the right path.”

Earlier this year, Neurosoft Bioelectronics also announced a partnership with Science Corp, which will accelerate the development of its BCI platform.

“Neurosoft isn't just building a medical device; they are building the definitive interface between the human mind and the digital world. Their stretchable, sub-millimeter electrodes are a feat of engineering that finally allows us to interface seamlessly with the brain without damaging it. We are proud to lead this investment to accelerate their mission of treating devastating conditions like severe tinnitus and epilepsy, while simultaneously gathering the unprecedented neural data required to map and decode the human cortex at scale,” said George Varvarelis, GP at Skybound Venture Capital.

The seed financing will fund the company’s near-term milestones: demonstrating minimally invasive deployment in human patients and achieving US commercialization of their first brain interface.

About Neurosoft Bioelectronics

Neurosoft Bioelectronics is a neurotechnology company developing stretchable and scalable brain-computer interfaces, with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and a US subsidiary in New York. Spun out of EPFL, the company’s proprietary soft, stretchable electrode platform provides full-cortical access without penetrating brain tissue, enabling high-quality neural data acquisition. Neurosoft holds ISO 13485:2016 certification and has conducted first-in-human clinical studies at UTHealth Houston (US) and UMC Utrecht (Netherlands). Learn more at www.neurosoft-bio.com.

Media Contact

Nicolas Vachicouras, PhD - CEO & Co-Founder

nicolas@neurosoft-bio.com

+41 78 876 14 69 (CH) | +1 914 233 4172 (US)

169 Madison Ave # 11497, New York, NY 10016

Chemin des Mines 15bis, 1202 Geneva, Switzerland