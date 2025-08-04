NeuroPace Commends CMS for Maintaining FY25 Reimbursement Structure for Epilepsy with Neurostimulator Cases

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today issued the following statement in response to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) electing not to finalize its proposed reassignment of epilepsy with neurostimulator cases in the FY 2026 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) rule.

“We appreciate CMS’ openness to public comment on the proposed rule and its reconsideration of the original proposal to reassign RNS cases to MS-DRG 020-022. We commend CMS’ decision to maintain the current MS-DRG assignment for RNS® System procedures under MS-DRG 023,” said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “This maintains continuity for hospitals providing the RNS System to Medicare beneficiaries, who represent a vulnerable and underserved epilepsy population.”

NeuroPace will continue to work with CMS on MS-DRG improvements and other reimbursement related topics. The company remains committed to ensuring that reimbursement policy keeps pace with clinical innovation and that access to the RNS System is available for all who may benefit.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. NeuroPace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the outcomes of NeuroPace’s continued work with CMS on Medicare reimbursement for the RNS System. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks related to the pricing of the RNS System and availability of adequate reimbursement for the procedures to implant the RNS System and for clinicians to provide ongoing care for patients treated with the RNS System. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in NeuroPace’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2025, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.

Investor Contact:

Scott Schaper

Head of Investor Relations

sschaper@neuropace.com

investors@neuropace.com