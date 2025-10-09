Neuronoff Closes Oversubscribed $4.5M Round to Prepare Launch of Injectrode Platform for Chronic Pain

CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuronoff, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering minimally invasive pain treatments, today announced the closure of an oversubscribed $4.5 million financing round to advance its Injectrode® platform toward FDA clearance and commercial launch.

The funding supports scaling production to 1,000 units annually and preparing for a limited U.S. launch in 2026 targeting interventional pain physicians, spinal surgeons, podiatrists, and other specialties treating chronic pain. Once commercially available, the Injectrode pain treatment platform will utilize the smallest diameter implant (1mm, about half the width of a grain of rice) delivered by 18-gauge needle. This eliminates the one- to two-inch incisions that are currently the industry standard for chronic pain neurostimulation therapies. The device is intended to provide a minimally invasive, drug-free alternative that eliminates the surgical incisions, visible scars, and elevated costs of traditional neuromodulation systems.

"This funding validates our investors' confidence in bringing elegant, needle-based neuromodulation to future patients," said Manfred Franke, CEO of Neuronoff. "We aim to offer effective chronic pain treatments without opioids, without surgery, and without scars. Our goal is to provide aesthetically beautiful outcomes, enabling mass market adoption of neuromodulation therapies over the coming years."

The company aims to reduce healthcare costs to payers by 50% or more versus traditional neuromodulation, enticing prior authorization earlier in the treatment timeline and greatly improving patient access as a result. Franke continues "The Injectrode platform is optimized for CMS lead placement codes that should reduce the probability for peer-to-peer calls for clinicians in the future, broadening treatment access for patients while allowing clinicians to focus on treatments instead of negotiations with insurers. This means more time to treat patients and more patients treated per day. A win for patients, physicians, providers and payers alike."

"The neuromodulation sector is prime for an advancement in lead development," said Andrew Zeringue, managing member of MedTech Angels. "Physicians need a better way to deliver these new electrical waveforms to the various anatomical targets."

The Injectrode has demonstrated safety and functionality in a first-in-human trial for chronic lower back pain, with no serious adverse events and consistent performance throughout the implant period. The platform's design enables potential applications across multiple therapeutic areas beyond pain management.

In a related development, Neuronoff disclosed it has established a wholly owned subsidiary to commercialize the Injectrode platform for an undisclosed indication affecting approximately 16 million U.S. adults. The company expects to share additional details at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting in January 2026 in Las Vegas.

About Neuronoff

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Neuronoff is developing injectable neuromodulation solutions designed to remove surgical barriers to treatment. The company's Injectrode platform has successfully completed first-in-human trials and is advancing toward FDA clearance in 2026, supported by comprehensive preclinical validation and positive regulatory interactions. The technology is intended to offer a minimally invasive alternative for chronic conditions ranging from pain to autonomic, bladder, cardiac, and inflammatory disorders.

