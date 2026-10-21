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Neuronetics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

October 21, 2026 | 
2 min read

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a leader in interventional mental health that combines its NeuroStar® TMS technology with direct patient care through the Greenbrook network of interventional psychiatry clinics, today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2026 financial and operating results prior to market open on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at Neuronetics Q3 2026 Earnings. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, participants may register for the call here. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a leader in interventional mental health, combining innovative treatment technologies with direct patient care. Through its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system, the company is a leading provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment and, through Greenbrook, operates one of the largest interventional psychiatry clinic networks in the United States, offering both TMS and SPRAVATO® therapies. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults and is backed by what we believe is the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0499
ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646-517-4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

References

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.


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