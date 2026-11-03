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Neurogene to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the following conferences:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, November 11 at 10:40 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Neurogene’s website under Events & Presentations, where replays of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Neurogene
Neurogene (Nasdaq: NGNE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing genetic medicines for people and their families impacted by devastating neurological diseases. The Company is using a biology-first approach paired with optimized delivery to develop purpose-built genetic medicines, including programs powered by its novel and proprietary EXACT™ transgene regulation technology. Neurogene is advancing its lead gene therapy program, NGN-401, as a potential best-in-class, one-time treatment for Rett syndrome. For more information, visit neurogene.com or follow on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Mike Devine
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
michael.devine@neurogene.com

Investor Contact:
Lina Li
Executive Director, Investor Relations
lina.li@neurogene.com

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