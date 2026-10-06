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Neurogene Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 5, 2026

October 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 8,340 shares of the Company’s common stock to five new employees (the “Inducement Grants”) on October 5, 2026 (the “Grant Date”). The Inducement Grants have been granted pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan. The Inducement Grants were granted as an inducement material to these individuals entering into employment with Neurogene in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grants have an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of Neurogene’s common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grants will vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48 of the total award each month thereafter over the following three years, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Neurogene through the applicable vesting dates.

About Neurogene

Neurogene (NASDAQ: NGNE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing genetic medicines for people and their families impacted by devastating neurological diseases. The Company is using a biology-first approach paired with optimized delivery to develop purpose-built genetic medicines, including programs powered by its novel and proprietary EXACT™ transgene regulation technology. Neurogene is advancing its lead gene therapy program, NGN-401, as a potential best-in-class, one-time treatment for Rett syndrome. For more information, visit neurogene.com or follow on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Mike Devine
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
michael.devine@neurogene.com

Investor Contact:
Lina Li
Executive Director, Investor Relations
lina.li@neurogene.com

New York Compensation
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