NeuroDex Contributes to Landmark Review on Tissue-Specific Extracellular Vesicles and the Future of Liquid Biopsy

Natick, MA — February 2026 — NeuroDex, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing biomarker discovery and liquid biopsy solutions for neurodegenerative and complex diseases, announced today the publication of a new peer-reviewed review article in the Journal of Extracellular Biology exploring the clinical and translational potential of tissue-specific extracellular vesicles (EVs).

The paper, titled “Tissue-Specific Extracellular Vesicles Enriched From Circulation: Exploring the Liquid Biopsy Perspective,” provides a comprehensive analysis of current strategies to enrich and characterize EV subpopulations from blood and other biofluids, highlighting their promise as minimally invasive biomarkers for hard-to-access tissues such as the brain, liver, heart, and placenta.

The authors emphasize that while EVs offer unprecedented insight into tissue health and disease states, the field’s major challenge remains the lack of standardized, validated, and reproducible enrichment and characterization methods. The review calls for stronger validation frameworks, multi-marker approaches, and methodological rigor to enable the successful translation of EV-based liquid biopsy into clinical and diagnostic settings.

“Establishing reliable and reproducible methodologies for tissue-specific EV capture is essential to unlocking the full potential of liquid biopsy,” said Dr. Erez Eitan, CEO and CSO at NeuroDex and co-author of the paper. “This work outlines a roadmap for advancing EV science toward real-world clinical impact.”

The publication reflects NeuroDex’s broader mission to develop next-generation biomarker platforms and diagnostic tools that support early detection, patient stratification, and therapeutic development in neurodegenerative and systemic diseases.

📄 Read the full open-access paper:

https://doi.org/10.1002/jex2.70106

🌐 Learn more about NeuroDex:

https://neurodex.co

About NeuroDex, Inc.

NeuroDex is a biotechnology company focused on advancing liquid biopsy diagnostics and biomarker discovery using neuron-derived and tissue-specific extracellular vesicle technologies. The company partners with academic, clinical, and industry leaders to enable precision medicine approaches in neurodegenerative and complex diseases.

