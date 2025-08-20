Neurocare Group Receives FDA Clearance for Treatment of OCD With Its Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Devices

neurocare's Apollo TMS Therapy systems are now FDA-cleared for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, offering a new non-drug treatment option for patients and providers.

neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a best practice platform for mental health and performance, today announced it has received FDA clearance for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) using its Apollo TMS Therapy devices, a state-of-the-art system in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.

OCD affects about 1.2% of U.S. adults in any given year, and approximately 2.3%-roughly one in 40 people-experience it at some point in their lifetime. Symptoms can include obsessive thoughts such as fears of contamination, harm, forbidden ideas, or need for symmetry, and compulsive behaviors like excessive cleaning, checking, arranging, mental rituals, or repeated reassurance seeking. These patterns can seriously impact the quality of a person's daily life.

TMS Therapy is a non-invasive, evidence-based treatment modality already FDA cleared for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). For patients suffering from OCD, treatment options have been largely limited to cognitive behavioral therapy and medications like SSRIs, which often have modest success and high drop-out rates, with only about 30% of patients continuing with treatment long term. This new FDA clearance gives clinicians a much-needed tool and a drug-free alternative for patients who have few effective treatment options.

TMS Therapy uses a strong magnetic field produced by a specialized coil which is placed on the head to stimulate targeted brain pathways. neurocare's Apollo TMS Therapy systems support advanced treatment protocols that are well-suited for OCD treatment approaches, providing symptom relief for patients, thus enhancing the quality of life for this population.

"With this new FDA clearance, we can help more people living with OCD access a safe and effective, non-drug treatment option that can make a real difference in their daily lives. Our Apollo TMS Therapy technology sets a new standard of care in the treatment of OCD, empowering clinicians to deliver the highest level of patient care." said Stanford Miller, Managing Director of neurocare group's North American operations.

Since 2021, neurocare has installed more than 300 Apollo systems in clinics and large institutions across the U.S. which have been used to treat challenging cases of MDD. Apollo TMS Therapy is FDA-cleared for the treatment of MDD in patients who have had an inadequate response to oral antidepressants. The same technology is now also FDA-cleared for OCD. Most private and public insurers offer health benefits coverage for TMS Therapy for MDD, with some now offering coverage for OCD as well.

