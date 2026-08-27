Neopharma Technologies Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 AI Management System Certification for NEOVAULT® Global Diagnostics Platform

Certification strengthens the governance framework behind NEOVAULT® as Neopharma expands from Fit-for-Duty into broader human health diagnostics

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neopharma Technologies Ltd ("Neopharma") today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS), marking an important milestone in the continued global development and deployment of its NEOVAULT® diagnostics and Fit-for-Duty platform.

The certification applies to the design, development, deployment, operation, monitoring and maintenance of Neopharma's NEOVAULT® and myNEO® software solutions, providing an internationally recognised framework for the governance and responsible management of artificial intelligence across the software lifecycle.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 adds to Neopharma's established security, privacy and compliance framework, which includes ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR and HIPAA. Together, these standards, controls and frameworks strengthen Neopharma's strategy of building NEOVAULT® as trusted digital infrastructure for diagnostic, healthcare and enterprise environments globally.

Shaun Melville, Executive Director of Neopharma Technologies, said:

"Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification represents another important step in the global development of NEOVAULT®. As we build digital infrastructure designed to connect diagnostic technologies, organisations and workflows at scale, how artificial intelligence is governed is just as important as the capability of the technology itself. Combined with ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR and HIPAA, this certification further strengthens the governance and compliance foundation supporting NEOVAULT® as our global partnerships, integrations and deployment opportunities continue to expand."

Gajenddra Raj, Chief Technology Officer of Neopharma Technologies, said:

"In diagnostics, AI cannot simply be about technical performance. It must operate within an environment where systems are governed, monitored and continuously managed throughout their lifecycle, with security, privacy, traceability and accountability embedded into the architecture. The scope of ISO/IEC 42001 is particularly meaningful because it covers the full lifecycle of NEOVAULT® and myNEO®. This strengthens the technology foundation we are building to support diagnostic manufacturers, healthcare organisations and enterprise partners as NEOVAULT® expands across Fit-for-Duty and broader diagnostic applications globally."

NEOVAULT® is designed as a device-agnostic diagnostics and Fit-for-Duty platform capable of connecting diagnostic technologies, testing workflows, laboratories and enterprise systems within a secure and traceable digital environment.

While initial deployments are focused on workplace health and drug and alcohol testing, the platform architecture has been designed to support expansion into broader human health diagnostic applications over time.

About Neopharma Technologies

Neopharma Technologies Ltd is an Australian health technology company developing digital infrastructure for diagnostic and workplace health ecosystems. Its flagship NEOVAULT® platform is designed to connect diagnostic technologies, workflows, laboratories and enterprise systems, supporting the transition from fragmented processes toward connected, traceable and data-driven digital diagnostics across Fit-for-Duty and broader human health applications.

Media Contact



Shaun Melville



shaun@neopharmatechnologies.com

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SOURCE Neopharma Technologies Ltd