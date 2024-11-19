NeoGenomics to Present New Data at AMP 2024, Highlighting the Impact of ctDNA and NGS for Advancing Cancer Diagnostics and Personalized Treatment

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, will present four abstracts at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo in Vancouver, Canada, November 19-23 (booth #830). The research demonstrates how ctDNA and next-generation sequencing (NGS) can drive more personalized and accurate treatment options for cancer patients.





“Our presence at AMP 2024 underscores NeoGenomics’ dedication to advancing cancer care through ongoing research in precision medicine,” said Warren Stone, CCO of NeoGenomics. “By continuing to improve our methods and technologies, we aim to enhance outcomes and set new standards for oncology testing.”

NeoGenomics’ presentations include:

A Solid Tumor Gene Fusion Next-Generation Sequencing Assay on the G4 Sequencing Platform Abstract #1874602: Friday, November 22 | 9:15-10:15 a.m. PST The study highlights the G4 platform as a reliable and efficient alternative for clinical and genomic research applications, delivering high accuracy, speed, and flexibility.

Effect of Genomic DNA Contamination in Cell-Free DNA on the Assay Performance of TSO500 ctDNA v2 Abstract #1874288: Friday, November 22 | 9:15-10:15 a.m. PST The data shows that the TSO500 ctDNA v2 assay maintains high sensitivity for detecting tumor mutations, even with significant genomic DNA contamination, ensuring reliable results for cancer profiling through liquid biopsy.

An Enhanced Workflow for the Neo Comprehensive™ Solid Tumor Genome Profiling Assay: Comparison for Tecan Qubit vs KAPA Library Quantification Abstract #1874050: Friday, November 22 | 9:15-10:15 a.m. PST The study validates an improved workflow for the Neo Comprehensive™ solid tumor genome profiling NGS panel, offering significant time savings and reducing errors while maintaining equivalent accuracy and performance.

Human Papillomavirus Subtyping Using Whole Transcriptome Sequencing Abstract #1874277: Saturday, November 23 | 9:15-10:15 a.m. PST The data demonstrates that NeoGenomics’ bioinformatics pipeline can identify and classify HPV cases into high and low-risk subtypes with similar performance to more traditional methods, delivering added value and potential cost savings for patients.



NeoGenomics will also host a corporate workshop on November 20, 8-8:50 a.m. PST, titled “Clinical Utility of Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) for Myeloid Neoplasms.” The session will highlight the utility of myeloid comprehensive genomic profiling across a broad spectrum of categories, including acute myeloid leukemia, where rapid genomic testing may lead to improved patient outcomes.

For more details on NeoGenomics’ presentations, visit the AMP website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

