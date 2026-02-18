SUBSCRIBE
NeoGenomics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 18, 2026 | 
FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:



  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 3, at 1:10 pm ET, accessible here
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10, at 4:20 pm ET, accessible here

Live and archived webcasts of the sessions may be viewed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

