NeoGenomics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 15, 2026

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

The 23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis

Investor 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 28 th

Investor 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 28 The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026 in New York

Fireside chat on Thursday, June 4th, at 10:30am EDT, and investor 1x1 meetings

A webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat can be accessed here, and an archived replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Investor Contact

InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com