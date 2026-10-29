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Press Releases

NeoGenomics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

October 29, 2026 | 
19 min read

Total revenue increased 11% YoY to $209 million

Clinical services revenue grew 13%, with NGS revenue growth of 29%

Company raises full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (the Company), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced its third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2026.



Financial Highlights

 

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025:

 

  • Increased total revenue by 11% to $209 million
  • Increased clinical revenue by 13% to $195 million driven by NGS growth of 29%
  • Expanded GAAP gross margin by 340 bps to 46% and improved GAAP net loss by 72% to $8 million
  • Expanded adjusted gross margin by 310 bps to 49% and delivered adjusted EBITDA(1) of $19 million

Business Highlights

 

  • Announced planned leadership succession in which Warren Stone, President and COO, will become CEO and Board member effective January 4, 2027. Current CEO, Tony Zook, to then transition to Executive Chairman
  • Expanded Medicare-coverage for RaDaR ST to include immunotherapy treatment response monitoring in late-stage solid tumors, marking the third Medicare-covered indication for RaDaR ST
  • Expanded agreements with multiple commercial payers to bring NeoGenomics in-network and broaden access to and reimbursement for new tests
  • Continued digital transformation across our infrastructure including scaling NovaSeq X, IT systems, and revenue cycle management platform

“Our third-quarter results reinforce that we have the right strategy in place and the right team to execute against it,” said Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. “Clinical revenue growth of 13% continues to showcase the strength of our broad-based testing solutions portfolio, with NGS revenue growing a strong 29% and NGS test volume growing 17%. As our business continues its shift to higher-value, high-margin testing modalities, we see further opportunity to invest into our commercial teams, community channel strength, and product pipeline. At the same time, we expect to reduce complexity across our business through operational excellence initiatives designed to deliver accelerating growth and disciplined margin expansion over the long-term.”

Third-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $209 million, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2025. Clinical volume increased by 2%, while average revenue per clinical test increased by 11% to $530.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 was $97 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 46%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1), excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 49%, an increase of 310 bps versus the same period in 2025.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $105 million, a decrease of $3 million, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the quarter was $8 million compared to net loss of $27 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 53% to $19 million, compared to $12 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $11 million compared to Adjusted Net Income(1) of $4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $139 million at quarter end.

(1)

The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

2026 Financial Guidance

The Company is revising its full-year 2026 guidance, as shown below (in millions).

 

 

FY 2025

 

Previous

FY 2026 Guidance

 

Updated

FY 2026 Guidance

 

YOY % Change from

FY 2025

(in millions)

 

Actual

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Consolidated revenue

 

$727

 

$802

 

$806

 

$807

 

$809

 

11%

 

11%

Net loss

 

$(108)

 

$(42)

 

$(34)

 

$(32)

 

$(30)

 

70%

 

72%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$43

 

$56

 

$58

 

Approximately $60

 

Approximately 38%

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 489662. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, providing oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic medical centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to deliver timely, actionable insights that guide personalized care decisions. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, England.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.neogenomics.com. Information on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this release or any other report or document that we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and the conference call and webcast referenced above, contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “target,” “enable,” “intend,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words.

These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s full-year 2026 financial guidance and the assumptions underlying that guidance; the strategic execution of the Company’s leadership team and the Company’s plans with respect to executive leadership succession, including the anticipated timing and effects thereof; the Company’s strategy, planned future operations and related expectations with respect to timing and performance; the Company’s capital structure, liquidity and future financial position; the Company’s future operating and financial performance; the Company’s growth potential and expected growth drivers, including with respect to next-generation sequencing (NGS) and molecular residual disease (MRD) testing; projected costs and capital expenditures; the Company’s prospects and plans; the Company’s belief in the durability of its broad-based testing solutions portfolio; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability for realizing efficiencies from operational excellence initiatives; estimates of market size and position; and the objectives of management.

Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, or made during the related conference call and webcast, is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to execute on its strategic priorities; to achieve the revenue, net loss and Adjusted EBITDA results contemplated by its guidance; to realize anticipated efficiencies, cost savings and margin improvement from its operational initiatives, including in light of compensation, benefits and supplies cost inflation; to enter new markets and increase market share in both current and new markets; to continue gaining new customers; to develop, validate and commercialize new types of tests; to obtain and maintain coverage and reimbursement for its tests; to bill and collect for its services on a timely basis and to accurately estimate amounts expected to be collected, including implicit price concessions; to assemble and maintain an effective executive team and retain key personnel, including in connection with its announced leadership succession; to integrate acquired businesses and realize their anticipated benefits; to manage the effects of seasonality and changes in payer mix; and to otherwise implement its business plans. Applicable risks and uncertainties also include the potential impact of evolving regulatory requirements related to laboratory developed tests; the impact of tariffs and trade policy uncertainty on the Company’s supply chain and costs; potential reimbursement or coverage changes by government and commercial payers; the Company’s compliance with, and the cost of complying with, healthcare laws and regulations; risks relating to potential dilution to the Company’s stockholders upon conversion of its outstanding convertible senior notes; the outcome of pending legal proceedings; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

The Company’s full-year 2026 guidance is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially.

The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or made during the related conference call and webcast. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and forward-looking statements made during the related conference call and webcast speak only as of the date of that call (unless another date is indicated), and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any replay or archived version of the conference call or webcast is provided for convenience only, and the statements made therein are not updated or reaffirmed as of any later date.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

September 30, 2026

(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

139,281

 

$

159,618

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

213,410

 

 

 

159,242

 

Inventories

 

 

25,500

 

 

 

28,566

 

Prepaid assets

 

 

22,774

 

 

 

21,443

 

Other current assets

 

 

9,118

 

 

 

7,417

 

Total current assets

 

 

410,083

 

 

 

376,286

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

85,944

 

 

 

84,834

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

77,978

 

 

 

78,444

 

Financing lease right-of-use assets

 

 

6,291

 

 

 

54

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

263,628

 

 

 

286,528

 

Goodwill

 

 

523,995

 

 

 

524,344

 

Other assets

 

 

8,998

 

 

 

9,340

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

966,834

 

 

 

983,544

 

Total assets

 

$

1,376,917

 

 

$

1,359,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

 

$

110,174

 

 

$

83,496

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,295

 

 

 

4,776

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

28

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

116,173

 

 

 

88,300

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

64,303

 

 

 

62,822

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

4,151

 

 

 

27

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

374,688

 

 

 

341,858

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

 

16,097

 

 

 

18,219

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

867

 

 

 

12,042

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

460,106

 

 

 

434,968

 

Total liabilities

 

$

576,279

 

 

$

523,268

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

$

800,638

 

 

$

836,562

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,376,917

 

 

$

1,359,830

 

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

 

2026

 

2025

NET REVENUE

 

$

209,254

 

 

$

187,797

 

 

$

597,582

 

 

$

537,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF REVENUE

 

 

112,666

 

 

 

107,351

 

 

 

328,252

 

 

 

306,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

96,588

 

 

 

80,446

 

 

 

269,330

 

 

 

230,950

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

67,073

 

 

 

69,874

 

 

 

196,427

 

 

 

209,828

 

Research and development

 

 

9,855

 

 

 

8,694

 

 

 

30,150

 

 

 

27,898

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

27,601

 

 

 

21,806

 

 

 

78,706

 

 

 

68,564

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

7,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,127

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

104,529

 

 

 

107,460

 

 

 

305,283

 

 

 

333,417

 

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(7,941

)

 

 

(27,014

)

 

 

(35,953

)

 

 

(102,467

)

Interest income

 

 

1,196

 

 

 

1,563

 

 

 

3,683

 

 

 

7,547

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,267

)

 

 

(603

)

 

 

(2,646

)

 

 

(3,154

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(335

)

 

 

(38

)

 

 

212

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,181

 

 

 

 

Loss before taxes

 

 

(8,021

)

 

 

(26,389

)

 

 

(23,773

)

 

 

(97,862

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

475

 

 

 

(740

)

 

 

1,359

 

 

 

(282

)

NET LOSS

 

$

(7,546

)

 

$

(27,129

)

 

$

(22,414

)

 

$

(98,144

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.77

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.77

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

128,587

 

 

 

128,415

 

 

 

129,125

 

 

 

127,917

 

Diluted

 

 

128,587

 

 

 

128,415

 

 

 

129,125

 

 

 

127,917

 

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(22,414

)

 

$

(98,144

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

25,912

 

 

 

27,309

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

22,900

 

 

 

24,120

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

26,689

 

 

 

33,274

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

 

4,764

 

 

 

5,039

 

Non-cash finance lease amortization

 

 

684

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issue costs

 

 

69

 

 

 

78

 

Amortization of convertible debt discount

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

1,536

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

(11,181

)

 

 

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

27,127

 

Other adjustments

 

 

(111

)

 

 

3

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

 

 

(45,588

)

 

 

(16,455

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

2,937

 

 

 

3,887

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

20,060

 

Purchases of equity securities

 

 

 

 

 

(500

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(24,992

)

 

 

(19,137

)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(6,454

)

Purchase of convertible note

 

 

(175

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(25,167

)

 

 

(6,031

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of discount

 

 

306,301

 

 

 

 

Repayment of convertible debt

 

 

(262,890

)

 

 

(201,250

)

Premiums paid for capped call confirmations

 

 

(28,747

)

 

 

 

Proceeds received from capped call terminations

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

 

Repayment of financing leases

 

 

(1,320

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

2,602

 

 

 

3,102

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

 

 

14,442

 

 

 

74

 

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock

 

 

(3,572

)

 

 

(2,645

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

1,893

 

 

 

(200,719

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale

 

 

(20,337

)

 

 

(202,863

)

Less: net change in cash classified within current assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

(32

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(20,337

)

 

 

(202,895

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

159,618

 

 

 

367,012

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

139,281

 

 

$

164,117

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, in order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company’s core test-level operating results across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results and may exclude items that are significant to understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered measures of liquidity or considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of the Company's profitability or performance under GAAP. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is unlikely to be comparable to similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) leadership transition costs, (vii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (viii) impairment charges, (ix) intellectual property (“IP”) litigation costs, (x) gain on extinguishment of debt, (xi) adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter, and (xii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

“EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax (benefit) or expense, and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

“Adjusted cost of revenue” is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization and (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

“Adjusted gross profit” is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

“Adjusted gross profit margin” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

“Adjusted net (loss) income” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) leadership transition costs, (iv) acquisition and integration related expenses, (v) impairment charges, (vi) IP litigation costs, (vii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (viii) adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter, and (ix) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

“Adjusted diluted EPS” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

The following tables present reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

 

2026

 

2025

Net loss (GAAP)

 

$

(7,546

)

 

$

(27,129

)

 

$

(22,414

)

 

$

(98,144

)

Adjustments to net loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,196

)

 

 

(1,563

)

 

 

(3,683

)

 

 

(7,547

)

Interest expense

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

2,646

 

 

 

3,154

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(475

)

 

 

740

 

 

 

(1,359

)

 

 

282

 

Depreciation

 

 

8,555

 

 

 

8,803

 

 

 

25,912

 

 

 

27,309

 

Amortization

 

 

8,023

 

 

 

7,634

 

 

 

23,630

 

 

 

24,120

 

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

8,628

 

 

$

(10,912

)

 

$

24,732

 

 

$

(50,826

)

Further adjustments to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leadership transition costs(1)

 

 

1,073

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

1,636

 

 

 

3,149

 

Acquisition and integration related expenses(2)

 

 

 

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

6,176

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

8,837

 

 

 

10,305

 

 

 

26,689

 

 

 

33,274

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,181

)

 

 

 

Impairment charges(3)

 

 

 

 

 

7,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,127

 

IP litigation costs(4)

 

 

42

 

 

 

3,634

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

11,077

 

Adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,155

)

 

 

 

Other significant expenses, net(5)

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

18,669

 

 

$

12,232

 

 

$

42,140

 

 

$

29,977

 


Contacts

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