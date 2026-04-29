NeoGenomics Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

First quarter total revenue increased 11% YoY to $187 million;

Clinical revenue grew 14%, including NGS growth of 26%;

Company announces increase in full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $797-$803 million

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights As Compared To First Quarter 2025 Consolidated revenue increased 11% to a first quarter record $187 million, driven by Clinical revenue growth of 14% Net loss decreased 34% to $17 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) was positive $9 million, an increase of 27% from prior year

First Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights Launched RaDaR® ST, a circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay for detecting molecular residual disease (MRD), which we estimate represents a $20 billion addressable market, growing at 30% annually, which we believe is less than 10% penetrated. Announced a favorable MolDX coverage decision for PanTracer™ LBx, its blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) test designed to support therapy selection and clinical trial enrollment in patients with advanced solid tumors. Introduced PanTracer Pro, a new addition to the PanTracer® Family, designed to help clinicians navigate increasingly complex molecular testing workflows to make informed decisions for patients with advanced-stage solid tumors.

“The first quarter of 2026 was a truly transformational one for NeoGenomics. We again delivered double-digit revenue growth while making meaningful strides in our efforts to bring the latest innovation in advanced cancer testing to the community setting,” stated Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. “The full clinical launch of our RaDaR® ST MRD assay in February represents an important advancement in residual disease monitoring, which we estimate represents a $20 billion addressable market that is underpenetrated and growing rapidly. Additionally, we believe the receipt of MolDX reimbursement coverage for PanTracer LBx and the launch of PanTracer Pro addresses a significant need among our customers and complements our PanTracer Tissue offering, which has seen robust growth in test volumes over the past two years. These important additions further differentiate our portfolio, advancing our objective to deliver long-term predictable revenue growth while helping community providers achieve optimal outcomes for their patients.”

First-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $187 million, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2025. Average revenue per clinical test increased by 8% to $495 with 9% growth excluding recently acquired Pathline tests.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was $81 million, an increase of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2025. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 43%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1), excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 46%.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were $99 million, a decrease of $2 million, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the quarter decreased by $9 million, or 34%, to $17 million compared to net loss of $26 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 27% to $9.0 million, compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $1.4 million compared to Adjusted Net Loss(1) of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $146 million at quarter end.

(1) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

2026 Financial Guidance

The Company revised its full-year 2026 guidance, as initially issued on February 17, 2026 (in millions).

FY 2025 Initial FY 2026

Guidance Revised FY 2026

Guidance YOY % Change from FY

2025 (in millions) Actual Low High Low High Low High Consolidated revenue $727 $793 $801 $797 $803 10% 10% Net loss $(108) $(63) $(50) $(63) $(50) 42% 54% Adjusted EBITDA $43 $55 $57 $55 $57 27% 31%

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 750346. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.neogenomics.com. Information on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this release or any other report or document that we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “enable,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s strategy, planned future operations and related expectations with respect to timing and performance, future financial position, future revenues, growth potential and expected growth drivers, projected costs and capital expenditures, prospects and plans, and estimates of market size and position, as well as statements regarding the design and expected capabilities of the Company's test offerings and the objectives of management. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to execute on its strategic priorities, to enter new markets and increase market share in both current and new markets, to assemble and maintain an effective executive team, to continue gaining new customers, develop and commercialize new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions, manage the effects of seasonality, execute on its long-range strategic priorities and otherwise implement its business plans, as well as the potential impact of evolving regulatory requirements related to laboratory developed tests, the impact of tariffs and trade policy uncertainty on the Company's supply chain and costs, and any potential reimbursement changes by the government and commercial payors, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026, as well as subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the SEC.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2026

(unaudited) December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,143 $ 159,618 Accounts receivable, net 167,424 159,242 Inventories 29,837 28,566 Prepaid assets 23,666 21,443 Other current assets 6,614 7,417 Total current assets 373,684 376,286 Property and equipment, net 83,659 84,834 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,703 78,444 Intangible assets, net 278,895 286,528 Goodwill 523,995 524,344 Other assets 9,595 9,394 Total non-current assets 972,847 983,544 Total assets $ 1,346,531 $ 1,359,830 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 79,762 $ 83,524 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,828 4,776 Total current liabilities 84,590 88,300 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities 61,461 62,822 Convertible senior notes, net 342,240 341,858 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 17,450 18,219 Other long-term liabilities 12,030 12,069 Total long-term liabilities 433,181 434,968 Total liabilities $ 517,771 $ 523,268 Stockholders’ equity Total stockholders' equity $ 828,760 $ 836,562 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,346,531 $ 1,359,830

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 NET REVENUE $ 186,672 $ 168,035 COST OF REVENUE 105,808 94,789 GROSS PROFIT 80,864 73,246 Operating expenses: General and administrative 65,741 68,207 Research and development 9,534 10,181 Sales and marketing 23,830 22,683 Total operating expenses 99,105 101,071 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (18,241 ) (27,825 ) Interest income (1,273 ) (3,721 ) Interest expense 598 1,618 Other expense (income), net 12 (65 ) Loss before taxes (17,578 ) (25,657 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (472 ) 266 NET LOSS $ (17,106 ) $ (25,923 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 129,166 127,376 Diluted 129,166 127,376

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (17,106 ) $ (25,923 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 8,780 9,366 Amortization of intangibles 7,633 8,362 Stock-based compensation 9,636 10,754 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,720 1,584 Other adjustments 402 772 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (19,202 ) (30,242 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,137 ) (25,327 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — 8,060 Purchases of property and equipment (5,000 ) (4,500 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,000 ) 3,560 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common stock, net (338 ) 949 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (338 ) 949 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (13,475 ) (20,818 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 159,618 367,012 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 146,143 $ 346,194

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, in order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company’s core test-level operating results across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results and may exclude items that are significant to understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered measures of liquidity or considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of the Company's profitability or performance under GAAP. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is unlikely to be comparable to similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) CEO transition costs, (vii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (viii) intellectual property (“IP”) litigation costs, and (ix) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

“Adjusted cost of revenue” is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, and (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

“Adjusted gross profit” is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

“Adjusted gross profit margin” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

“Adjusted net (loss) income” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) CEO transition costs, (iv) acquisition and integration related expenses, (v) IP litigation costs, and (vi) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

“Adjusted diluted EPS” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

The following tables present reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net loss (GAAP) $ (17,106 ) $ (25,923 ) Adjustments to net loss: Interest income (1,273 ) (3,721 ) Interest expense 598 1,618 Income tax (benefit) expense (472 ) 266 Depreciation 8,780 9,366 Amortization of intangibles 7,633 8,362 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,840 ) $ (10,032 ) Further adjustments to EBITDA: CEO transition costs(1) — 2,193 Acquisition and integration related expenses(2) 806 1,172 Stock-based compensation expense 9,636 10,754 IP litigation costs(3) — 2,983 Other significant expenses, net(4) 402 — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9,004 $ 7,070

_________________ (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, CEO transition costs include severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs. There were no such costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2026, acquisition and integration related expenses include severance costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, acquisition and integration related expenses include legal and consulting costs. (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, IP litigation costs include legal fees. There were no such costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026. (4) For the three months ended March 31, 2026, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes executive retention costs, severance costs, and fees related to non-recurring legal matters. There were no such costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 % Change Consolidated: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 186,672 $ 168,035 11.1 % Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 105,808 $ 94,789 11.6 % Adjustments to cost of revenue(1) (4,951 ) (5,325 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 100,857 $ 89,464 12.7 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 80,864 $ 73,246 10.4 % Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 85,815 $ 78,571 9.2 % Gross profit margin (GAAP) 43.3 % 43.6 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 46.0 % 46.8 %

_______________ (1) Cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2026, includes $4.6 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $0.3 million of stock-based compensation. Cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025, includes $4.9 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $0.4 million of stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net loss (GAAP) $ (17,106 ) $ (25,923 ) Adjustments to net loss, net of tax: Amortization of intangibles 7,633 8,362 CEO transition costs(1) — 2,193 Acquisition and integration related expenses(2) 806 1,172 Stock-based compensation expense 9,636 10,754 IP litigation costs(3) — 2,983 Other significant expenses, net(4) 402 — Adjusted net income/(loss) $ 1,371 $ (459 ) Net loss per common share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) Adjustments to diluted loss income per share: Amortization of intangibles 0.06 0.07 CEO transition costs(1) — 0.02 Acquisition and integration related expenses(2) 0.01 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 0.07 0.08 IP litigation costs(3) — 0.02 Other significant expenses, net(4) 0.01 — Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(5) (0.01 ) — Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.01 $ — Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 129,166 127,376 Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares(6)(7) — — Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 129,166 127,376

_______________ (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, CEO transition costs include severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs. There were no such costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2026, acquisition and integration related expenses include severance costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, acquisition and integration related expenses include legal and consulting costs. (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, IP litigation costs include legal fees. There were no such costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026. (4) For the three months ended March 31, 2026, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes executive retention costs, severance costs, and fees related to non-recurring legal matters. There were no such costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025. (5) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive or GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included or excluded in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes. (6) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. (7) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, this adjustment excludes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Investor Contact

InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com