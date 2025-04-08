Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging Expands Commitment to Serve Customers in Asia-Pacific Region with its Sterile Barrier Medical Packaging Products

Expanding Regional Expertise and Localized Solutions to Meet the Growing Demands of Asia-Pacific Healthcare.

CRANSTON, R.I., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak® Corporation (“Nelipak®”), a leading global manufacturer of packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications, announced it is enhancing its commitment to service customers in the Asia-Pacific region on a direct basis, and through its preferred partners.

The Nelipak® medical packaging product lineup includes a comprehensive range of custom designed sterile-barrier packaging solutions. Nelipak’s flexible packaging product line includes coated roll-stock, die cut lids and sheets, pouches, and bags. These products incorporate a wide range of material substrates (Tyvek®, medical papers, films, foil-laminates) and Nelipak® heat-seal coating technologies (Nelipak® CR27 and Nelipak® SBP2000 coatings; Nelipak® PS-series coated papers). These well-known flexible medical packaging solutions became part of the Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging portfolio as a result of Nelipak’s 2019 acquisition of Bemis® Healthcare Packaging Europe. In addition, Nelipak’s medical packaging solutions include rigid thermoformed trays and medical tray sealing machines.

“Our healthcare packaging solutions are widely used globally and have been used extensively in in the Asia-Pacific region for over 30 years,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak®. “Our products are available to customers in the Asia-Pacific region on a direct basis, and through our preferred partners. Direct engagement enables us to work closely with customers to ensure that our packaging solutions are tailored to specific requirements, from concept to completion. By working directly, we can deliver value by streamlining processes, reducing costs, and avoiding validation of alternatives – without compromising quality or service.”

With over 70 years of experience designing, developing, and delivering custom sterile barrier packaging solutions for the healthcare sector, Nelipak® recognizes the unique technical requirements and aspirations of customers in the Asia-Pacific region. Nelipak® is investing in the future of sterile barrier medical packaging in the Asia-Pacific region, aiming to expand its capabilities to meet evolving customer needs.

To support evolving customer needs, Nelipak® is strengthening its capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region by expanding expertise, technologies, and in-region resources. This includes leveraging existing global resources, establishing additional in-region resources (commercial, technical, service, etc.), and introducing innovative packaging solutions tailored to the needs of Asia-Pacific healthcare companies.

Nelipak® healthcare packaging experts are ready to collaborate, offering insights and solutions that drive success in the healthcare market. Customers in the Asia-Pacific region are invited to connect with the Nelipak® team (email: apac-sales@nelipak.com) to explore Nelipak’s healthcare packaging solutions.

