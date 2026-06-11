Neion Bio Raises Oversubscribed $23 Million Series A to Advance Biologics Manufacturing Platform and Expand Pipeline

Financing follows a series of major milestones for Neion Bio, including the company’s emergence from stealth, execution of its first commercial agreement, and continued expansion and advancement of its development pipeline

An Evolutionary Miracle A prepared egg awaits the introduction of engineered primordial germ cells carrying a targeted transgene. Once incorporated into the germline, the modification enables future generations of hens to produce specific recombinant proteins within the egg.

The Neion Team The Neion Bio team is led by Dr. James Kehler (Head of Avian Sciences), Dimi Kellari (Co-founder and CEO), Dr. Sam Levin (Co-founder and CTO), Ming Li (President of Commercial Operations), and Dr. Sven Bocklandt (CSO).

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neion Bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing the production of biologic medicines, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $23 million Series A financing to further advance its novel manufacturing platform and expand its growing pipeline of products. The financing was led by Caffeinated Capital , an early investor in Neion, with participation from new investors, Digitalis Ventures , Ensemble VC , and Trust Ventures alongside significant follow-on investment from existing investors Haystack and Basis Set Ventures , among others. Neion Bio utilizes frontier genetic engineering to turn chicken eggs into medicine factories for the production of complex, glycosylated proteins.

"Significant advances in foundational engineering tools in biology are enabling Neion Bio to unlock the next bioindustrial revolution," said Dimi Kellari, co-founder and CEO of Neion Bio. "We are grateful to partner with forward-thinking deep technology investors who share our conviction in both the challenges facing biologics manufacturing today and the opportunity to fundamentally reshape it."

"Neion Bio is redefining biologics manufacturing at a time when securing domestic supply chains and access to critical medicines has become a top national priority," said Varun Gupta, Partner at Caffeinated Capital. "We couldn't be more impressed by how well the team is delivering on its mission to reimagine what is possible in the life sciences, and we are excited to expand our partnership."

Today’s announcement follows Neion Bio’s emergence from stealth in March 2026, including a feature in The New York Times by Carl Zimmer highlighting the company’s biologics manufacturing platform. The company also announced its first commercial co-development and supply agreement with a major pharmaceutical company, establishing a multi-product biosimilars collaboration focused on the development and commercialization of biologic medicines for global markets.

Building a More Resilient, Responsive, and Innovative Biotech

The egg is a non-invasively harvested biological vessel, optimized by millions of years of evolution and centuries of selective breeding to produce and stabilize large quantities of protein in a sterile environment. Neion’s Raptor™ platform leverages this natural productivity and precision genetic engineering to restrict recombinant protein production to the egg itself.

Neion Bio will utilize proceeds from the financing to expand the company’s existing pipeline across biosimilars, innovative medicines, critical reagents, and animal health. The company is also advancing proprietary technologies designed to enable production of biologics at meaningful scale within days. In addition to the platform’s significant advantages in scalability, resiliency, capital efficiency, and cost, these advancements will enable far more rapid iteration cycles for screening and production of novel molecules. With its platform Neion is also unlocking new biology that is capable of producing complex, difficult-to-express products that have been challenging to manufacture using traditional approaches, allowing its customers to create new markets.

"Evolution is still our most sophisticated engineering engine, refining biological processes over billions of years for efficiency, resilience, and scale," said Dr. Sam Levin, co-founder and CTO of Neion Bio. "Neion’s platform is built on the belief that the future of biomanufacturing will come not from forcing biology into increasingly complex industrial systems, but from harnessing biological systems already optimized by evolution itself."

About Neion Bio

Neion Bio is pioneering a new era in biomanufacturing, using frontier genetic engineering to harness nature’s most prolific molecular factory – the egg – to produce biological medicines with unprecedented efficiency, scalability, and environmental sustainability. Founded in 2024, Neion aims to dramatically lower the cost of biologics manufacturing to spur biotech innovation and democratize global access to life-changing therapies. Neion’s Raptor™ platform enables localized, resilient domestic manufacturing of critical medicines, strengthening national security while unlocking significant commercial opportunities. Led by a multidisciplinary team of scientists and industry veterans with deep expertise in genetic engineering, biologics manufacturing, and commercialization, Neion is building a platform designed to reset the boundaries of what is possible in biomanufacturing. The company aims to become the partner of choice for upstream biologics manufacturing and deliver transformational advantages for the biotech industry and patients worldwide.

Neion Bio Contacts:

info@neionbio.com

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