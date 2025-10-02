NCCN Awards Funding to Improve Care for People with Breast Cancer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network Oncology Research Program announces funding for researchers from Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Washington School of Medicine, and Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine in collaboration with Novartis, an innovative medicines company.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced new funding for quality improvement initiatives in breast cancer to help advance patient outcomes. This initiative is made possible through funds provided by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

"We're honored to support these researchers as they seek to improve the quality of care [for] breast cancer..."

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of death in women in the United States. More than 300,000 new cases of breast cancer are estimated to be diagnosed in 2025. The 5-year relative survival rate varies greatly based on stage at diagnosis, with a higher than 90% survival rate for stage I but less than 30% for stage IV1. The aim of these studies is to optimize outcomes across the spectrum of breast cancer care, including, but not limited to, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

"People with breast cancer are living longer, in part due to novel therapeutics. We have an opportunity to improve and extend even more lives by ensuring that innovations in care are accessible for everybody," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "We're honored to support these researchers as they seek to improve the quality of care across the breast cancer continuum of care."

The awardees and their selected projects are:

Foluso (Bisi) Ademuyiwa, MD, MPH, MSCI , Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine A Personalized Approach to Promote Health Equity by Overcoming Racial Disparities in Screening Mammography

Julie Dang, PhD , UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Education and Mobile Mammography for Breast Cancer Resources, Access, and Adherence via Community Engagement: EMBRACE

Ann Kimble-Hill, PhD , Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center Identifying Best Practices to Remove Barriers to Quality Cancer Care for Underserved Breast Cancer Patients

Leah Marcotte, MD , MSc , Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington School of Medicine Design and Pilot Implementation of a Chatbot to Support Breast Cancer Screening among Black Women

"At Novartis, we recognize that while advances in breast cancer treatment have improved outcomes, significant barriers to care remain. Our commitment to scientific innovation is matched by our dedication to ensuring everyone can access the treatment they need. Together, we have a shared goal that every individual diagnosed with breast cancer can benefit from the latest therapeutic breakthroughs," said Liviu Niculescu, Chief Medical Officer, Novartis US.

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

