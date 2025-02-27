Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule proteome analysis platform, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Reported total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $20.0 million, roughly equal to the fourth quarter of 2023, and $0.9 million above last quarter reflecting an ongoing focus on expense management;

Announced an expectation that the launch of Nautilus’ proteome analysis platform - instruments and reagents - will occur in late 2026;

Announced a reduction in headcount of approximately 16% in order to appropriately align the resources needed to pursue key development goals with the desire to extend the company’s cash runway.



“2024 was a year of innovation and meaningful accomplishment for Nautilus,” said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus Biotechnology. “From unveiling the world’s first quantitative measurement of biological variation in tau proteoforms potentially associated with Alzheimer’s Disease, to fundamental platform development advancements, I’m pleased with the progress of last year. Our revised timeline expectations for commercial launch are based on efforts required to implement modifications to our platform’s assay configuration and surface chemistry that we believe will significantly reduce technical risk and yield the greatest possible platform performance.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $20.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, flat compared to $20.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Operating expenses were $81.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a $5.3 million or 7% increase from $76.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in operating expense is attributable to continued headcount growth throughout the year to support product development.

Net loss was $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the net loss of $17.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss was $70.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the net loss of $63.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $206.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

In 2025, we expect operating expenses to be at or below 2024 levels.

We expect that cash, cash equivalents and investments of $206.3 million as of December 31, 2024 will provide a runway through 2027.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nautilus will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results, business developments and outlook before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:30 AM Pacific Time / 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio .

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations; expectations regarding operating expenses and cash runway; expectations with respect to any revenue timing or projections, expectations with respect to the development required for and the timing of the launch of Nautilus’ product platform and full commercial availability, the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on providing proteome or proteoform access, pharmaceutical development and drug discovery, expanding research horizons, and enabling scientific explorations and discovery, and the present and future capabilities and limitations of emerging proteomics technologies. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products, target markets, and other current and emerging proteomics technologies, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

Nautilus uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.nautilus.bio), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Therefore, Nautilus encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Nautilus to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,646 $ 19,397 Short-term investments 102,247 154,021 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,933 3,419 Total current assets 132,826 176,837 Property and equipment, net 4,076 4,267 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,256 32,634 Long-term investments 76,405 90,647 Other long-term assets 1,180 1,180 Total assets $ 242,743 $ 305,565 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 987 $ 1,639 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,548 3,945 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,097 3,538 Total current liabilities 7,632 9,122 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 26,381 31,090 Total liabilities 34,013 40,212 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 481,679 467,834 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 57 (255 ) Accumulated deficit (273,019 ) (202,239 ) Total stockholders’ equity 208,730 265,353 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 242,743 $ 305,565

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses Research and development $ 12,823 $ 12,466 $ 50,477 $ 47,251 General and administrative 7,157 7,535 30,999 28,901 Total operating expenses 19,980 20,001 81,476 76,152 Other income (expense) Interest income 2,431 3,033 10,780 12,550 Other expense (45 ) (56 ) (84 ) (73 ) Total other income $ 2,386 $ 2,977 $ 10,696 $ 12,477 Net loss $ (17,594 ) $ (17,024 ) $ (70,780 ) $ (63,675 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 125,796,018 124,984,918 125,426,509 124,919,144