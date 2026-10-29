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Natera to Report its Third Quarter Results on November 5, 2026

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on November 5, 2026. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Earnings Conference Call Information

 

Event:

Natera’s Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Date:

November 5, 2026

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Dial-In:

1-833-461-5787 (Domestic)

 

1-585-542-9983 (International)

Conference ID:

221 556 643

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/221556643

It is recommended that participants pre-register for the call. Pre-registration is available here.

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

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