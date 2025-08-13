Nanox Announces Second Quarter of 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Management to host conference call and webcast Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET

Company continued to grow Nanox.ARC installed base and is on track to meet its year-end system deployment target

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provided a business update.

Recent Highlights:

Generated $3.0 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Grew Nanox.ARC system sales funnel exponentially in the quarter.

The Company notified the FDA of its intent to submit the TAP2D software module to the FDA through the 510(k) program - a 2D view image output for the Nanox.ARC systems, a practical tool for radiologists.

New customers include several medical imaging center chains across the U.S., including one of the largest imaging providers in the country which began training its technicians in July.

Expanded the availability of the Nanox.AI solutions, engaging with AI solution platform providers.

Advanced footprint in EU countries, finalized successful training in Romania and preparing for the first system shipment.

Entered into a multi-year Volume Supply Agreement with Fabrinet, a leading global electronics manufacturing services provider, to support the scalable production of Nanox.ARC X.

“Nanox has made progress advancing the deployment of the Nanox.ARC system in the second quarter, and we are on track to meet our yearly deployment target with revenues expected in the second half of 2025. We’re seeing a growing and increasingly robust commercial pipeline, and we’re proud to mark a breakthrough in the European market, with the first system ready for shipment. By expanding our system’s output with a 2D view image, we reaffirm our commitment to continuous product enhancement in line with evolving market needs. Alongside our commercial efforts, we are executing a robust clinical program designed to produce data supporting the use case for the Nanox.ARC technology, and to engage key opinion leaders who can partner with Nanox to drive behavior change in the medical imaging sector. I am proud of our team’s diligent execution of our multi-faceted growth strategy”.

Financial results for three months ended June 30, 2025

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (the “Reported Period”), the Company reported a net loss of $14.7 million, compared to a net loss of $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (which is referred as the “Comparable Period”), representing an increase of $1.1 million. The increase in net loss was mainly due to the increase of $0.4 million in our gross loss and $1.0 million in our finance expense, net which was mitigated by the decrease of $0.4 million in our operating expenses.

The Company reported revenue of $3.0 million in the Reported Period, compared to $2.7 million in the Comparable Period. During the Reported Period, the Company generated revenue through teleradiology services, the sale and deployment of its imaging systems and its AI solutions.

The Company’s gross loss during the Reported Period totaled $3.2 million (gross loss margin of (107%)) on a GAAP basis, compared to $2.9 million (gross loss margin of (106%)) in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP gross loss for the Reported Period was $0.6 million (gross loss margin of approximately (21%)), compared to gross loss of $0.2 million (gross loss margin of approximately (9%)) in the Comparable Period.

The Company’s revenue from teleradiology services for the Reported Period was $2.7 million, compared to revenue of $2.5 million in the Comparable Period. The Company’s GAAP gross profit from teleradiology services for the Reported Period was $0.5 million (gross profit margin of approximately 18%), compared to $0.4 million (gross profit margin of approximately 15%) in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP gross profit of the Company’s teleradiology services for the Reported Period was $1.0 million (gross profit margin of approximately 38%) compared to $0.9 million (gross profit margin of approximately 37%) in the Comparable Period. The increase in the Company’s revenue and gross profit margins from teleradiology services was mainly attributable to customer retention, increased rates and increased volume of the Company’s teleradiology reading services during the weekdays, weekends and nights shifts.

During the Reported Period, the Company generated revenue through the sales and deployment of its imaging systems and OEM services which amounted to $221 thousand for the Reported Period, with a gross loss of $1.7 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, compared to revenue of $68 thousand with a gross loss of $1.3 million on a GAAP basis and Non-GAAP basis in the Comparable Period.



The Company’s revenue from its AI solutions for the Reported Period was $96 thousand with a gross loss of $2.0 million on a GAAP basis, compared to revenue of $113 thousand with a gross loss of $2.0 million in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP gross profit of the Company’s AI solutions for the Reported Period was $19 thousand, compared to Non-GAAP gross profit of $57 thousand in the Comparable Period.

Research and development expenses, net, for the Reported and Comparable Periods were $4.8 million, reflecting no change. There was a decrease of $0.4 million in share-based compensation and $0.3 million in expenses related to our development activities which were mitigated by an increase of $0.3 million in salaries and wages and a decrease of $0.4 million in grants received.

Sales and marketing expenses for the Reported Period were $1.2 million compared to $0.8 million in the Comparable Period which represents an increase of $0.4 million, mainly due to increase of $0.3 million in salaries and wages and $0.1 million in marketing activities with connection to the commercialization in the U.S. market.

General and administrative expenses for the Reported Period were $5.1 million, compared to $5.9 million in the Comparable Period. The decrease of $0.8 million was mainly due to a decrease of $0.5 million in share based compensation, decrease of $0.5 million in the Company’s legal expenses and a decrease of $0.2 million in D&O insurance expenses which was mitigated by an increase of $0.2 million in salaries and wages.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares for the Reported Period was $10.9 million, compared to $8.4 million in the Comparable Period. The increase of $2.5 million was mainly due to an increase of $0.4 million in the Non-GAAP gross loss, increase of $1.0 million in the Non-GAAP operating expenses and increase of $1.0 million in the Non-GAAP financial expenses.

Non-GAAP gross loss for the Reported Period was $0.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP gross loss of $0.2 million in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net for the Reported Period, were $4.5 million, compared to $4.1 million in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the Reported Period were $1.1 million, compared to $0.5 million in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the Reported Period were $4.5 million, compared to $4.3 million in the Comparable Period.

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures above is mainly attributable to amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, expenses related to an offering and legal fees in connection with the class-action litigation. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2025, and 2024 is provided in the financial results that are part of this press release.

Limited Guidance

Based on current market conditions and assuming that macroeconomic trends, including tariff policy, inflation, interest rate levels and supply chain costs do not materially impede activity in the medical technology industry generally, or for the Company specifically, the Company anticipates that the number of clinical, demo, and commercial units in various stages of deployment will grow to over 100 units by the end of 2025, on a worldwide basis.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, restricted deposits and marketable securities of $62.6 million, compared to $83.5 million as of December 31, 2024. During the reported period the Company experienced negative cash flow from operations of $19.6 million.

Other Assets

As of June 30, 2025 the Company had property and equipment of $46.1 million, compared to $45.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had intangible assets of $64.7 million compared to $70.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to the periodic amortization of intangible assets in the amount of $5.3 million.

Shareholders’ Equity

As of June 30, 2025 the Company had approximately 63.9 million shares outstanding compared to 63.8 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024.



About Nanox:

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.

Nanox’s vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI to enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC – a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases, through Nanox’s subsidiary, Nanox.AI Ltd; Nanox.CLOUD – a cloud-based software platform that manages and stores data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; Nanox.MARKETPLACE – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to: guidance with respect to the number of units that the Company will have deployed and operational by the end of the 2025 year; the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC; and the ability of the Company to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its recent acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks relating to macroeconomic factors, including tariff policy, inflation, interest rate levels and supply chain costs; and (xi) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), including non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for (as applicable) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, expenses relating to an offering and legal fees in connection with class-action litigation. The Company’s management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s performance. The Company provides these non-GAAP measures of the Company’s performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered measures of the Company’s liquidity. A reconciliation of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)



June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 U.S. Dollars in thousands Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 49,904 39,304 Short-term deposits - 15,500 Marketable securities 2,045 18,402 Accounts receivables net of allowance for credit losses of $168 as of June 30, 2025, and $112 December 31,2024, respectively. 1,880 1,805 Inventories 2,251 1,493 Prepaid expenses 605 827 Other current assets 795 1,349 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 57,480 78,680 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted deposit 364 337 Long-term deposits 10,243 10,000 Property and equipment, net 46,119 45,355 Operating lease right-of-use asset 3,714 3,843 Intangible assets 64,689 69,995 Other non-current assets 1,623 1,792 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 126,752 131,322 TOTAL ASSETS 184,232 210,002 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term loan 3,317 3,061 Accounts payable 2,286 2,209 Accrued expenses 2,977 3,968 Deferred revenue 224 140 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 908 745 Other current liabilities 4,000 3,849 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,712 13,972 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Non-current operating lease liabilities 3,729 3,640 Deferred tax liability 2,388 2,576 Other long-term liabilities 845 695 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,962 6,911 TOTAL LIABILITIES 20,674 20,883 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share 100,000,000 authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 63,939,620 and 63,762,001 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 181 181 Additional paid-in capital 565,086 562,688 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 1 (1 ) Accumulated deficit (401,710 ) (373,749 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 163,558 189,119 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 184,232 210,002





NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)



Six Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE 5,855 5,252 3,040 2,699 COST OF REVENUE 12,144 10,159 6,280 5,552 GROSS LOSS (6,289 ) (4,907 ) (3,240 ) (2,853 ) OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development, net 9,812 10,032 4,834 4,812 Sales and marketing 2,178 1,634 1,239 834 General and administrative 10,265 10,958 5,127 5,916 Other expenses, net 37 101 51 92 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 22,292 22,725 11,251 11,654 OPERATING LOSS (28,581 ) (27,632 ) (14,491 ) (14,507 ) FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE), net 616 1,646 (149 ) 856 OPERATING LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (27,965 ) (25,986 ) (14,640 ) (13,651 ) INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT 4 170 (82 ) 76 NET LOSS (27,961 ) (25,816 ) (14,722 ) (13,575 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (0.44 ) (0.45 ) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 63,873 57,953 63,910 58,005 Net Loss (27,961 ) (25,816 ) (14,722 ) (13,575 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain from marketable securities 2 253 4 66 Total other comprehensive income: 2 253 4 66 Total comprehensive loss (27,959 ) (25,563 ) (14,718 ) (13,509 )





NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Ordinary shares Additional Accumulated

other Number of

shares Amount paid-in

capital comprehensive

loss Accumulated

deficit Total U.S. Dollars in thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2025 63,762,001 181 562,688 (1 ) (373,749 ) 189,119 Changes during the period: Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs 6,490 * - - - - Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 54,903 * 121 - - 121 Issuance of ordinary shares due the settlement of contingent earnout 116,226 * - - - * Share-based compensation - - 2,277 - - 2,277 Unrealized gain from marketable securities - - - 2 - 2 Net loss for the period - - - - (27,961 ) (27,961 ) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2025 63,939,620 181 565,086 1 (401,710 ) 163,558





Ordinary shares Additional Accumulated

other Number of

shares Amount paid-in

capital comprehensive

loss Accumulated

deficit Total BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2024 57,778,628 165 515,887 (305 ) (320,233 ) 195,514 Changes during the period: Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 718,495 2 1,604 - - 1,606 Share-based compensation - - 3,578 - - 3,578 Unrealized gain from marketable securities - - - 253 - 253 Net loss for the period - - - - (25,816 ) (25,816 ) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2024 58,497,123 167 521,069 (52 ) (346,049 ) 175,135





* Less than $1.





Accumulated Ordinary shares Additional other Number of paid-in comprehensive Accumulated shares Amount capital deficit deficit Total U.S. Dollars in thousands BALANCE AT APRIL 1, 2025 63,819,170 181 563,975 (3 ) (386,988 ) 177,165 Changes during the period: Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs 3,245 * - - - - Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 979 * - - - - Issuance of ordinary shares due to the settlement of contingent earnout 116,226 * - - - * Unrealized gain from marketable securities - - 4 - 4 Share-based compensation - - 1,111 - - 1,111 Net loss for the period - - - (14,722 ) (14,722 ) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2025 63,939,620 181 565,086 1 (401,710 ) 163,558





* Less than $1.





Accumulated Ordinary shares Additional other Number of paid-in comprehensive Accumulated shares Amount capital deficit deficit Total U.S. Dollars in thousands BALANCE AT APRIL 1, 2024 57,779,033 165 517,388 (118 ) (332,474 ) 184,961 Changes during the period: Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 718,090 2 1,580 - - 1,582 Unrealized gain from marketable securities - - 66 - 66 Share-based compensation - - 2,101 - - 2,101 Net loss for the period - - - - (13,575 ) (13,575 ) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2024 58,497,123 167 521,069 (52 ) (346,049 ) 175,135





* Less than $1.





NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss for the period (27,961 ) (25,816 ) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 2,277 3,578 Amortization of intangible assets 5,306 5,306 Exchange rate differentials 329 (295 ) Depreciation 586 561 Deferred tax liability, net (188 ) (188 ) Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 64 (76 ) Interest on long-term deposits (243 ) - Loss from disposal of property and equipment 71 171 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivable (75 ) (24 ) Change in inventories (63 ) (316 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 776 677 Other non-current assets 30 183 Accounts payable (322 ) (1,733 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 381 (17 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (840 ) 25 Deferred Revenue 84 (4 ) Other long-term liabilities 150 30 Net cash used in operating activities (19,638 ) (17,938 ) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (1,579 ) (996 ) Short-term deposits 15,500 - Purchase of marketable securities - (19,794 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 16,295 21,245 Net cash provided by investing activities 30,216 455 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 121 45 Net cash provided by financing activities 121 45 EFFECT OF CHANGES IN EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (99 ) 43 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 10,600 (17,395 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 39,304 56,377 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 49,904 38,982 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES INVOLVING CASH FLOWS Cash paid for interest 68 71 Cash paid for income taxes 184 51 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOWS - Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options - 1,561 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of use assets 93 - Non-cash purchase of property and equipment 398 -





UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data))

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with GAAP. The Company uses information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, net, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP other expenses (income) and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for (as applicable) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to an offering and legal fees expenses in connection with class-action litigation. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the one-off or non-cash impact of the above reconciling items (as applicable) adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance. However, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares and Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share (U.S. dollars in thousands)



Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares 27,961 25,816 14,722 13,575 Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Class-action litigation 33 76 33 44 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 5,306 5,306 2,653 2,653 Less: Offering expenses - 420 - 420 Less: Share-based compensation 2,277 3,578 1,111 2,101 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares 20,345 16,436 10,925 8,357 NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE 0.32 0.28 0.17 0.14 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES (in thousands) 63,873 57,953 63,910 58,005





Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue to Non-GAAP cost of revenue (U.S. dollars in thousands)



GAAP cost of revenue 12,144 10,159 6,280 5,552 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 5,112 5,112 2,556 2,556 Share-based compensation 106 112 48 59 Non-GAAP cost of revenue 6,926 4,935 3,676 2,937





Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss to Non-GAAP gross profit (U.S. dollars in thousands)



GAAP gross loss (6,289 ) (4,907 ) (3,240 ) (2,853 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 5,112 5,112 2,556 2,556 Share-based compensation 106 112 48 59 Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) (1,071 ) 317 (636 ) (238 )





Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss margin to Non-GAAP gross profit margin (in percentage of revenue)



GAAP gross loss margin (107 )% (93 )% (107 )% (106 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 87 % 97 % 84 % 95 % Share-based compensation 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin (18 )% 6 % (21 )% (9 )%





Reconciliation of GAAP research and development expenses to Non-GAAP research and development expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)



GAAP research and development expenses 9,812 10,032 4,834 4,812 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 692 1,316 337 727 Non-GAAP research and development expenses 9,120 8,716 4,497 4,085





Reconciliation of GAAP sales and marketing expenses to Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)



GAAP sales and marketing expenses 2,178 1,634 1,239 834 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 194 194 97 97 Share-based compensation 172 350 88 204 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses 1,812 1,090 1,054 533



