Nanopath Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Scientific and Commercial Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanopath, a point-of-care diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes, today announced the addition of five experts to its leadership and executive team. These new leaders join Nanopath's Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Amogha Tadimety & Alison Burklund.

"Not only are these individuals expert in their respective fields, they are also highly collaborative, fantastic leaders, and embody the mission and culture of the company" said Alison Burklund, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Nanopath.

Together, the team brings decades of experience across clinical medicine, product development, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Edward Evantash, MD: Chief Medical Officer



Dr. Evantash will lead Nanopath's clinical strategy, bridging between science and patient care while also contributing to regulatory and market access strategy. He previously served as Medical Director and Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at Hologic for more than a decade, following his role as Division Chief of General Obstetrics and Gynecology at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Evantash earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his residency in Gynecology and Obstetrics at Johns Hopkins.

"I'm incredibly excited to join team Nanopath! I'm confident that Nanopath's platform will set a new standard of care – they've risen the bar to new heights. I've spoken to the leading KOLs in this space, and the enthusiasm for Nanopath's clinical impact is unmatched," said Dr. Evantash.

Matthew Black, PhD: Chief Scientific Officer



Dr. Black, who has led Nanopath's Assay Development Team since 2023, has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. Since joining Nanopath, he has driven significant advances to the company's platform, including generating industry-leading clinical data, decreasing time-to-result, and improving platform sensitivity more than 1,000-fold. Previously, Dr. Black led the development of the first FDA-authorized at-home molecular test for COVID-19 at Lucira Health, guiding it from feasibility through commercialization. Dr. Black holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"I'm excited to take on this role and proud to work with such a passionate team that is redefining how we bring fast, accurate molecular testing closer to patients," said Dr. Black.

Matt Cote, ME: Vice President of Engineering



Mr. Cote, who has led Nanopath's Engineering Team since 2022, has been promoted to Vice President of Engineering. At Nanopath, he has implemented innovative, scalable hardware and software solutions for the company's novel cartridge-reader system, advancing its performance, reliability and usability. Mr. Cote brings experience from Quanterix, where he led an interdisciplinary team of engineers to advance single molecule protein detection technology. He holds a Master's in Engineering from the University of Connecticut.

Madeleine Livingston, MBA: Strategic Women's Health Advisor



Ms. Livingston will serve as an advisor focused on Nanopath's women's health strategy, partnership milestones, and opportunities to maximize the platform's clinical impact. She brings experience mobilizing payers, employers, and industry to launch innovative programs that deliver measurable economic impact. Madeleine currently serves as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at Thirty Madison and has contributed to national and international initiatives through roles with the Gates Foundation's Women's Health Innovation Equity Forum. Ms. Livingston holds an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Christopher Slachta, PhD: Operations & Manufacturing Advisor



Dr. Slachta will support Nanopath's transition from development to production-scale manufacturing. He brings extensive experience from leadership roles at medical diagnostics companies. He is currently COO at Cytovale and previously held leadership roles in manufacturing and operations at Abbott and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Dr. Slachta holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Immunology and Microbiology from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

These leaders are joining at an exciting time for Nanopath. In the last year, the company has expanded from 13 to 20 employees and has achieved significant traction spanning product development, pilot clinical studies, and regulatory activities.

"Our new leadership, together with our interdisciplinary team, will propel forward Nanopath's mission to transform diagnostics for women's health and beyond" said Amogha Tadimety, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Nanopath.

About Nanopath



Nanopath is a women-led company dedicated to improving health equity worldwide, starting with women's health. Nanopath's proprietary molecular diagnostic testing platform takes a radically new approach to how clinicians characterize human health. The company's novel biosensing technology has the potential to enable fast, high-complexity testing at the point-of-care, rather than in centralized laboratories. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., at The Engine built by MIT, a premier facility for high-potential, tough-tech start-ups. Nanopath is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, the Medtech Convergence Fund, Gingerbread Capital and Green D Ventures. For more information, visit www.nanopath.com .

