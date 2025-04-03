Nalu Medical Appoints Veteran Medtech Executive Raymond W. Cohen Chairman of its Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nalu Medical, Inc. (“Nalu”) announced today the appointment of Raymond W. Cohen to serve as chairman of its board of directors.





Raymond Cohen served as the chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Nasdaq-listed Axonics, Inc., a medical device company he co-founded in 2013 and took public in late October 2018. Axonics ranked No. 1 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the Financial Times ranking of the fastest growing companies in the Americas in 2021 and 2022. Cohen retired from Axonics following the November 2024 close of its $3.7 billion sale to Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Following the sale of Axonics, Cohen was named chairman of the board of SoniVie, Ltd., a privately held, Israel-based developer of a renal denervation system to treat hypertension. Cohen was instrumental in the March 2025 announced sale to BSX for $600 million. In addition, Cohen serves on the board of directors of Kestra Medical Technologies (Nasdaq: KMTS), a commercial stage company manufacturing and marketing a wearable defibrillator product for patients at temporary risk of cardiac arrest. Kestra completed an oversubscribed IPO in early March, raising $232 million in gross proceeds.

Tom West, Nalu CEO and president, said, “We look forward to benefiting from Mr. Cohen’s broad experience in growing MedTech companies and his expertise in neuromodulation as we seek to significantly increase adoption of our peripheral nerve stimulation system.”

About Raymond W. Cohen

Raymond Cohen is an accredited public company director with more than 40 years of experience in the life sciences industry. He received the 2024 MedTech MVP Award and was also named Businessperson of the Year in 2024 by the Orange County Business Journal. In 2021, Cohen received a lifetime achievement award from SoCalBio for his four decades of work in medical technology. In late 2020, Cohen was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young for the Pacific Southwest United States.

About Nalu Medical

Nalu is a Carlsbad, California-based medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with chronic neuropathic pain. The Nalu Neurostimulation System delivers gentle electrical pulses to the nervous system to modulate pain signals before they get to the brain. The Nalu System was designed to address major unmet needs in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain and provide a differentiated value proposition for patients and physicians.

About the Nalu Neurostimulation System

The Nalu System consists of a fully featured, miniaturized implantable pulse generator (IPG) that is powered wirelessly by an externally worn Therapy Disc and controlled through a smartphone-based remote-control app. Despite its small size, the Nalu micro-IPG™ delivers treatment capabilities similar to larger IPGs as well as unique advantages associated with advanced waveforms, extensive programming options, exceptional upgradability, and an expected service life of 18 years. The Nalu System has been repeatedly recognized for its revolutionary technology, including being named as one of the world’s top 100 new products by R&D Magazine in 2021 and ranking number 19 in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. It is FDA-cleared for Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) indications. To learn more, visit www.nalumed.com

Indications for Use

Spinal Cord Stimulation — The Nalu SCS System is indicated as the sole mitigating agent or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach for chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long-term) device.

Peripheral Nerve Stimulation — The Nalu PNS System is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe chronic intractable pain of peripheral nerve origin as the sole mitigating agent or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. The Nalu Neurostimulation System for PNS is not intended to treat pain in the craniofacial region. The trial devices are solely used for trial stimulation (≤ 30 days) to determine efficacy before recommendation for a permanent (long-term) device.

