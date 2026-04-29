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Myriad Genetics to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 5, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, will hold its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call at 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes. During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the first quarter of 2026.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Myriad’s Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at investor.myriad.com following the call.

About Myriad Genetics 
Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

Investor Contact 
Matt Scalo 
(801) 584-3532 
IR@myriad.com 

Media Contact 
Kate Schraml
(224) 875-4493
PR@myriad.com


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