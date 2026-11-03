Myomo to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 9

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Monday, November 9, 2026 after the market close. Management will hold a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to review the results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link to receive a dial-in number and PIN to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register can participate by dialing 844-707-6932 (U.S.) or 412-317-9250 (International). A webcast of the call can be accessed at https://ir.myomo.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call at https://ir.myomo.com/. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 23, 2026 at 855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), or 412-317-0088 (International toll), using access code 9817088.

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Myomo:

ir@myomo.com



Alliance Advisors IR:

Vivian Cervantes

vcervantes@allianceadvisors.com

973-873-7724