Myomo to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced its participation at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 14-16, 2026 at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York. Myomo’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Gudonis and Chief Financial Officer David Henry will deliver a Company presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

Beginning Friday, September 11, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. ET, the formal presentation will be available on demand here

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Mr. Gudonis and Mr Henry will participate in a fireside chat with Sean Lee, Vice President of Equity Research. The live webcast of the fireside chat is available here

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Company should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative, or email meetings@hcwco.com

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com

Myomo

ir@myomo.com

Alliance Advisors IR

Vivian Cervantes

vcervantess@allianceadvisors.com

973-873-7724