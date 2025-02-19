Mydriasis Market Size to Reach USD 1,230.5 Million by 2035, Impelled by Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases

Mydriasis Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major mydriasis market reached a value of USD 641.5 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 1,230.5 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% during 2025-2035. The mydriasis market is experiencing growth due to an increase in eye-related conditions, a rising aging population, and greater awareness about eye health. The demand for mydriatic drugs, which are used to dilate the pupils for eye exams, is being driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies for retinal issues, glaucoma, and cataracts. Additionally, mydriasis is gaining popularity in laser and ocular surgeries, further fuelling market demand. The development of innovative drug delivery methods, such as eye drops and injectables, is also contributing to the market’s expansion. Furthermore, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are expected to create new opportunities.

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases: Driving the Mydriasis Market

The increasing prevalence of eye diseases is significantly driving the growth of the mydriasis market. As conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal diseases become more common with aging populations and lifestyle factors, the demand for mydriatic drugs is rising. Mydriasis, the dilation of the pupils, is a critical diagnostic tool in ophthalmology for better visualization of the retina, aiding in early detection and treatment of these conditions. Furthermore, the rise in the number of ophthalmic procedures and eye surgeries also boosts the market, as mydriasis plays an essential role in these processes. In addition, advancements in pharmaceutical research and the development of new, safer mydriatic agents are expanding the market. The growing awareness of eye health, coupled with an increasing number of routine eye check-ups and eye screenings, further propels market expansion. In emerging markets, rising healthcare access and investments in ophthalmic infrastructure are expected to drive growth. As the prevalence of eye-related disorders continues to rise globally, the demand for effective mydriatic treatments is set to expand in the coming years.

Advancement of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments Driving Market Growth

The development of new treatments and pharmacological interventions for mydriasis is playing an extremely significant role in the overall expansion of the market. Advances in pharmacological treatment are geared towards symptom relief-along with the pathophysiologic causes-through targeted therapies that modulate the autonomic nervous system, while modern formulations of sustained-release delivery systems have generated improved therapeutic outcomes by extension of effects and increased patient compliance. The availability of new diagnostic tools has also promoted the detection of and treatment options for mydriasis early on, thus driving the growth of the market. As awareness concerning the effects as well as the cure of mydriasis increases, the demand for better pharmacologic solutions will increase and so offer more avenues for pharmaceutical companies. Continuous research on combination therapies will also include with such pathways, involvement in pupil dilation being expected to add to this market expansion.

Marketed Therapies in Mydriasis Market

Ryzumvi (Phentolamine): Viatris

Ryzumvi (Phentolamine), developed by Viatris, is an approved medication used to treat mydriasis (dilated pupils). As an alpha-adrenergic antagonist, it effectively reverses pupil dilation, helping to restore normal pupil size. This medication is typically used after diagnostic procedures to mitigate prolonged dilation and enhance ocular assessments.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Ryzumvi (Phentolamine) Viatris Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists; Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor antagonists Topical

Detailed list of marketed therapies in Mydriasis is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Mydriasis Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global mydriasis market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of mydriasis. Some of the major players include Viatris, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the mydriasis market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for mydriasis.

Key Players in Mydriasis Market:

The key players in the mydriasis market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Opus Genetics, Viatris, Eyenovia, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for mydriasis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for mydriasis while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent developments in mydriasis have led to the creation of faster-acting and more effective drugs for pupil dilation. New formulations using advanced cycloplegic agents offer better safety and longer-lasting effects. In addition, portable devices are being introduced to speed up the dilation process, improving efficiency in ophthalmic exams. These innovations aim to enhance diagnostic precision, reduce patient discomfort, and simplify eye procedures. Researchers are also focusing on targeted treatments to minimize risks like increased intraocular pressure, ensuring safer procedures for patients.

Recent Developments in Mydriasis Market:

· In September 2024, Opus Genetics (formerly Ocuphire Pharma) announced the publication of the full results from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (MIRA-2 and MIRA-3) in the peer-reviewed journal Ophthalmology. These trials evaluated the safety and efficacy of Ryzumvi (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%) for treating pharmacologically induced mydriasis. The results showed that Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist, quickly and effectively reversed pupil dilation caused by drugs, with a positive safety profile.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the mydriasis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the mydriasis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current mydriasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

