MustGrow Receives Georgia Registration for TerraSante(TM) Biofertility Product

MustGrow has received approval from the Georgia Department of Agriculture to commence sales of TerraSante ™ , an organic biofertility product, in the State of Georgia.

Mustard-derived TerraSante™ has been shown to improve crop yields, soil and soil microbiome health, and nutrient/water use efficiencies.

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Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce receipt of the Georgia Department of Agriculture registration approval for its mustard plant-based TerraSante, an organic biofertility product. The Georgia organic certification is included under MustGrow's existing Organic OMRI Listedcertifications in Florida, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington State.MustGrow's Georgia registration and organic certification strengthens commercial opportunities as both Florida and Georgia's high-value crop acres are a natural fit for the success TerraSante™ is currently delivering in California. MustGrow's TerraSante™ is already. TerraSantedemand is growing in registered states along the West Coast of the U.S..In 2023, Georgia ranked #1 versus other U.S. states in peanuts production ($762 million USD cash receipts), #2 in pecans ($184 million USD cash receipts), and #3 in blueberries ($156 million USD cash receipts), which may or may not have a direct impact on MustGrow and its business.MustGrow's mustard-derived TerraSanteorganic biofertilizer is a wettable powder containing nutritious plant proteins and carbohydrates that feed the soil and soil microbes, potentially improving beneficial microbial activity and long-term sustainable soil health. TerraSante™ is currently registered and approved for sale in California, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington State, under Organic OMRI Listed® certification and California's Organic Input Material (OIM) Program.MustGrow's biofertility program focuses on soil and soil microbiome health, nutrient and water use efficiencies, and plant yields. Soil is a farmer's most valuable asset, and MustGrow's mustard plant-based technologies are being applied with the intention to improve the health of the soil and soil microbiome, and have a positive impact on root and plant health. These targeted micro-communities have been shown to work to improve nutrient availability, which can potentially increase plant vigor and yields, while reducing plant stress. TerraSantehas the potential to improve crop nutrient uptake and, hence, overall crop performance. There are no artificial additives or preservatives used during its manufacturing.To learn more about TerraSante, visit1)MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's technology is centered on harnessing the natural defense mechanisms and organic compounds found in mustard seed and formulating them into organic biofertility, biostimulant, and biocontrol products. These solutions are designed to protect soil health and the soil microbiome, support plant health, and contribute to global food security through more sustainable agricultural practices. In the United States, MustGrow's flagship biofertility product, TerraSante™, is registered, organically certified, and commercially sold in key agricultural states, including California. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with leading global agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to commercialize its wholly owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which includes approximately 110 issued and pending patents. MustGrow is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MGRO and has approximately 63.0 million common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 76.7 million shares on a fully diluted basis.For further details, please visitCorey Giasson Director & CEOPhone: +1-306-668-2652Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release, including statements about: the Company's products, its potential impact on the Company, crop yields and soli health and the future expansion plans of the Company , and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: reliance of government approvals for certain products and those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.© 2026 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.To view the source version of this press release, please visit