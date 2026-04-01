MTF Biologics® and Kolosis BIO® Launch the Latest Addition to the DBX Family: DBX® Fiber

DBX portfolio expands with fiber tissue form, processed for addressing complex fusion environments

EDISON, N.J. & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by advancing tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research, and Kolosis®, an industry leading pure-play surgical biologics company, today announced the launch of DBX Fiber®, the latest addition to the DBX® family.

For decades, DBX has been a trusted name in demineralized bone matrix, earning its reputation through proven performance in operating rooms around the world. DBX Fiber expands the DBX portfolio with a fiber tissue form processed to provide surgeons with superior handling and osteoinductive potential when addressing complex anatomy and challenging fusion environments.

“DBX has long been recognized for its reliable performance and proven processing methods,” said Brad Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of MTF Biologics’ Orthopedic Franchise. “We’re proud to expand the DBX family and strengthen our partnership with Kolosis by bringing surgeons another option within a tissue portfolio line they know and trust.”

Through its partnership with MTF Biologics, Kolosis continues to expand access to innovative biologic technologies for surgeons across spine and orthopedic procedures. The addition of DBX Fiber enhances Kolosis’ best-in-class portfolio of surgical biologics, which already includes DBX Mix® and DBX Putty®, as well as technologies such as Kore Fiber®, a 100% cortical bone allograft, and Summit Matrix™, an advanced synthetic bone graft manufactured to support bone regeneration in orthopedic and spinal procedures.

“Kolosis continues to strengthen its position as the leading pure-play orthobiologics provider in spine and orthopedics, and the addition of DBX Fiber is another important step in expanding our portfolio,” said Collin Begley, CEO of Kolosis. “Through our partnership with MTF Biologics, we’re able to expand the DBX family with a fiber format that offers surgeons greater versatility while continuing to deliver the trusted biologics solutions they rely on.”

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. In partnership with organ and tissue recovery organizations, MTF Biologics provides exceptional services, resources, and expertise to donors and their families; tissue and organ transplant patients; and clinicians and scientists who advance patient care.

The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized screening, coordination, and communications services to organ transplant centers, organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, and the hospitals and patients that they serve. Its sister organization, Deutsches Institut für Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation) expands its reach to patients across the globe. For more information, please visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

About Kolosis BIO

Kolosis BIO is a rising biologics pure-play, dedicated to commercializing cutting-edge technologies to multiple verticals in the surgical biologics space. With a proven track record of scaling market-leading technologies, Kolosis is dedicated to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of science to enhance patient outcomes. With a focus on providing bold technologies and relentless execution, Kolosis has become a leading force in the surgical biologics market. For more information, please visit www.kolosis.com.

MTF Media Contact:

Aleksa Loch

Email: aleksa.loch@finnpartners.com

Kolosis Media Contact:

Maxwell Hunter, COO

Email: info@kolosis.com