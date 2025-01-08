MPM BioImpact Appoints Brian Shuster, Experienced in Healthcare Corporate Development, as Entrepreneur Partner

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MPM BioImpact, a biotechnology investment firm creating and investing in innovative companies seeking to deliver transformative therapies to patients, today announced that Brian Shuster will join the Company as Entrepreneur Partner. Brian currently serves as Chief Business Officer of MPM BioImpact portfolio company Orna Therapeutics.





“We are delighted to welcome Brian, a tenured biotechnology executive and expert in strategic business development, to MPM BioImpact. With our Entrepreneur Partner model, we aim to bring together diverse leaders, with expertise in the most innovative areas of biotechnology, and with track records of guiding companies through all stages of development,” said Ansbert Gadicke, M.D., Managing Partner of MPM BioImpact. “Brian is a perfect complement to our team, bringing decades of experience driving M&A transactions, partnerships and financings for both biotechs and large pharma. We look forward to his many contributions as we work hand-in-hand with our portfolio companies to identify and advance the next generation of life-changing medicines.”

MPM BioImpact Entrepreneur Partners serve as investor-operators, who provide deep domain expertise across research, intellectual property, business development, clinical development, regulatory, and commercialization, and who work closely with the firm’s diverse team of scientists and investment professionals to invest in and develop therapies for diseases with high unmet need. Brian’s extensive experience in business development across both biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies will support MPM BioImpact’s investment process and the advancement of its underlying portfolio companies.

“I am excited to join MPM BioImpact. Through my roles at Orna and ReNAgade, two MPM BioImpact portfolio companies, I have had the opportunity to work closely with many of my new colleagues, and I have been consistently impressed by the team’s scientific approach and thoughtful perspective,” said Brian. “I look forward to lending my background in corporate development to help further the firm’s 30-plus year track record of building and funding companies that transform the healthcare landscape.”

Brian currently serves as the Chief Business Officer at Orna Therapeutics, which he joined following its acquisition of ReNAgade Therapeutics. Prior to joining ReNAgade Therapeutics as Chief Business Officer, Brian was a Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Bristol Myers Squibb. Earlier, he was the Vice President of Business Development at Johnson & Johnson and an Executive Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at JPMorgan. Brian began his career as a Lieutenant and Executive Officer within the United States Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from New York University and a B.M.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University.

About MPM BioImpact

MPM BioImpact is a world-leading biotechnology investment firm with over 30 years of expertise creating and investing in innovative companies to deliver transformative therapies to patients. Its experienced and dedicated team of investment professionals, entrepreneurs, advisors and leading scientists translate scientific discoveries into breakthrough medicines and potential cures. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion AUM across early-stage venture funds, private/public impact funds and public equities funds. For more information, visit www.mpmbioimpact.com

