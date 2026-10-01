Mount Sinai Medical Center Appoints Dr. Olcay Aksoy as Chief of Cardiology

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center is proud to announce the appointment of Olcay Aksoy, MD, a nationally recognized academic cardiologist, structural heart specialist, and physician leader, as Chief of Cardiology. Dr. Aksoy joins the medical center from UCLA Health, where he served as Director of the Structural Heart Program, Director of Aortic Valve Interventions, Associate Director of Clinical Research in Cardiology, and Associate Professor of Medicine.

A graduate of Duke University School of Medicine, Dr. Aksoy completed his Internal Medicine residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowships in Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiology at Cleveland Clinic, training at three of the nation's most prestigious academic institutions. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology.

Dr. Aksoy specializes in structural heart disease and advanced catheter-based therapies, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transcatheter mitral repair and replacement, tricuspid valve interventions, and complex coronary disease. These procedures treat conditions such as aortic stenosis by repairing or replacing a failing heart valve through a catheter rather than open surgery, allowing older and medically complex patients to recover in days rather than weeks. At UCLA, he directed and expanded the structural heart program while leading efforts in program growth, referral development, quality improvement, and multidisciplinary cardiovascular care. He founded and directs an international course in transcatheter aortic valve replacement and lectures annually at the MAHIDOL TAVI program in Thailand. His work has led to several awards including American Heart Association's prestigious "Honor Roll" for several years in a row as well as his listing as a SuperDoctor in the Southern California Region consistently for the past decade.

"Mount Sinai has been the number one heart program in South Florida for the past decade, leading in both volume and survival rates, and we continue to expand on that legacy," said Gino R. Santorio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Medical Center. "Dr. Aksoy is a nationally respected physician, researcher, innovator, and educator whose accomplishments reflect the future of cardiovascular medicine. His leadership will help us further strengthen the program, expand patient access to advanced cardiovascular care, and continue our commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for the communities we serve."

An accomplished investigator, Dr. Aksoy has served as Principal Investigator or Co-Principal Investigator on numerous landmark cardiovascular clinical trials and has overseen major research initiatives in structural heart disease and valve therapies. He has authored more than 55 peer-reviewed publications, contributed multiple book chapters, received external research funding for valve disease research, and holds a provisional patent for a novel heart valve design. His work has been published in leading journals including The Lancet, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Circulation, and the Journal of the American Heart Association.

As Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Aksoy will lead efforts to further integrate and expand cardiovascular services throughout South Florida. His vision includes growth in structural heart disease, advanced heart failure care, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiovascular prevention, and clinical research programs, with an unwavering focus on improving patient access, quality, and outcomes.

Dr. Aksoy is equally passionate about education and mentorship. He has spent more than a decade teaching and mentoring physicians in training and will work closely with Mount Sinai's Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology, and Electrophysiology Fellowship programs to further enhance educational opportunities for future cardiovascular specialists.

"What attracted me most to Mount Sinai was its culture of excellence and its commitment to patients," said Dr. Aksoy. "My leadership philosophy is centered on listening, understanding, and building strong collaborative teams. Together, we will continue to expand access to advanced cardiovascular therapies, grow innovative research programs, educate future leaders in cardiology, and provide the highest quality care for every patient we serve."

Known for his patient-centered approach and collaborative leadership style, Dr. Aksoy believes that the best clinical outcomes are achieved by bringing together physicians, nurses, researchers, trainees, and healthcare professionals around a shared commitment to excellence. His appointment marks an important step forward in Mount Sinai's vision of becoming the leading destination for cardiovascular care, research, and education in South Florida.

About Mount Sinai Medical Center



Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers ten convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four specialty care offices in Monroe County.

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SOURCE Mount Sinai Medical Center