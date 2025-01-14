Moss Genomics Inc. Announces Successful German Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (the “Company” or “Moss Genomics”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully listed its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the ticker symbol F73. This significant milestone marks a pivotal step in the Company’s expansion and enhances its global visibility within the European investment community.

This listing follows the company’s recent accomplishments, including the appointment of Jack Liu as CEO and Director and the entering into of a purchase agreement for the acquisition of 160 ETH. The listing is expected to broaden access to a wider pool of international investors while strengthening Moss Genomics’ presence in the European markets. The Company’s shares are now dual-listed, trading on both the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), offering greater liquidity and market exposure.

Key Highlights:

Dual Listing: Moss Genomics now trades on the CSE (Ticker: MOSS) and the FSE (Ticker: F73).

Moss Genomics now trades on the CSE (Ticker: MOSS) and the FSE (Ticker: F73). Increased Global Visibility: The FSE listing provides access to European investors and enhances market exposure, particularly for institutional investors in Germany and across the European Union.

The FSE listing provides access to European investors and enhances market exposure, particularly for institutional investors in Germany and across the European Union. Broader Market Access: The listing on the FSE positions Moss Genomics as a globally competitive player in the biotechnology sector, supporting its long-term growth strategy and enhancing shareholder value.

“We are thrilled to achieve this critical milestone in our journey to expand Moss Genomics’ global reach and strengthen our engagement with the European capital markets,” said Jack Liu, CEO of Moss Genomics Inc. “This listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents a significant step forward as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives and collaborate with international investors who share our vision for transforming healthcare through genomics.”

European Investment Opportunity

The German listing presents an excellent opportunity for European investors to participate in Moss Genomics’ growth story and benefit from the Company’s advancements in personalized medicine and genomic research. With the increasing global emphasis on precision healthcare and Web3 innovation, management believes that Moss Genomics is well-positioned to attract growing investor interest.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss is a biotechnology company utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Genomic, Microbiome, and a diverse array of health data to develop unique and innovative health solutions.

For further information concerning Moss and its business please view the Company’s website at www.mossgen.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or contact us at:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Moss Genomics Inc.

Jack Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: invest@mossgen.co

Telephone: 604-710-0124

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to management’s belief that the FSE listing and recent activities will attract growing investor visibility and interest and other matters.

The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that the Company’s recent activities will create increased investor visibility or interest. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company’s recent activities and proposed business strategy will create increased investor visibility and interest.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: Moss will not be able to obtain the requisite approvals to carry out its business plans; Moss will not have access to all of the required resources to carry out its business plans; potential investors will not be receptive to the Company’s business plans; and Moss’ business plans will change. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations and the Company’s limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237123