SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mosaic Therapeutics appoints Dr Allison Jeynes as Chair of the Board

August 4, 2026 | 
3 min read
  • Accomplished life sciences leader with a proven track record of driving successful development of novel therapeutics, joins Mosaic to guide its next phase of growth
  • Allison brings three decades of drug development, board and executive leadership experience to support Mosaic’s transition towards a clinical-stage company

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosaic Therapeutics, Ltd, (‘Mosaic’, or ‘the Company’) an oncology therapeutics company developing novel, targeted drug combinations across a range of haematological and solid cancers, today announced the appointment of Dr Allison Jeynes as Chair of the Board to support its next phase of growth and advancement towards clinical development. Allison succeeds Dr Edward Hodgkin, who remains a Non-Executive Director of the Board.



Allison is a UK-trained oncologist and highly-experienced life sciences leader, and brings over three decades of drug development and executive experience to Mosaic Therapeutics. As CEO of Avillion, a clinical development company, for the last 13 years, she has led global teams to achieve a 100% success rate from Phase 3 development through to FDA approval for multiple programs spanning oncology, immunology and respiratory medicine. In addition, she raised funds of around $400M as founder and CEO. Across her career she has contributed to 20 drug approvals, engaging with the FDA, MHRA and EMA, and has previously held senior positions at Wyeth, Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis. She began her clinical career as a medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital, UK, and obtained her medical degree (MB ChB) from the University of Sheffield.

Edward Hodgkin, Non-Executive Director and Managing Partner at Syncona Investment Management Limited, has worked closely with the Board and management to lead the succession process. He will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director, supporting Allison and the Board as the Company builds on its momentum and enters its next phase of development.

We are thrilled to welcome Allison as Chair of the Board as we advance into a clinical-stage organisation,” said Thomas Fuchs, CEO, Mosaic Therapeutics. “Her exceptional track record of leading and financing successful drug development programs brings significant strategic and operating depth to our Board, and optimally positions Mosaic to realise the full potential of our pipeline.”

Allison Jeynes, Chair of the Board, Mosaic Therapeutics, commented: “Mosaic has built a strong scientific and organisational foundation, and I am delighted to serve as Chair at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s evolution as they progress into the clinic. Mosaic’s pipeline of targeted combination programs has real potential to deliver transformational new medicines for patients with few treatment options today. I look forward to working closely with Tom, the Board and the team to guide the Company to its next inflection point.”

Allison currently serves on the boards of Anaveon and Uniquity Bio, is Chair of Siolta Therapeutics, and holds senior advisory roles with Blackstone Life Sciences and Recordati.

Mosaic Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company developing ASTX295, a highly potent, clinical-stage, bone marrow-sparing MDM2 antagonist that is designed to be best-in-class, for use in combination across a range of haematological and solid cancers. The company’s mission is to tackle cancers with substantial unmet need and few targeted treatment options, by reinventing the traditional approach to discovering and developing novel combination medicines.

Born out of pioneering research at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, in collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Mosaic has active programmes across a variety of oncology indications. The Company’s pipeline of combination programmes is anchored by ASTX295, in-licensed from Astex Pharmaceuticals in April 2025. Mosaic’s first clinical combination study is expected to commence in mid-2027.


Contacts

Thomas Fuchs
CEO, Mosaic Therapeutics
E: info@mosaic-tx.com
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/mosaic-tx

Europe People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Colorful room with chairs.This artwork was fully modeled and rendered by myself using 3D modeling software. No reference images, maps, or external satellite data were used.
Business
BioNTech picks Sobi CEO Oelkers to lead as founders plot new mRNA biotech
August 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Generative AI image of hooked syringe
Insights
Biologics push CMOs/CDMOs to expand sterile fill-finish and prefilled syringe capacity
August 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Easy Way or Shortcut to Business Success. Businessman on the Straight and Complicated Path. vector
C-suite
Sarepta names former AbbVie R&D exec Michael Severino as next CEO
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business competitive advantage of paper plane in new competitive, competitor individual pointing in different ways for new competitive advantage on 3D render. Advantage for new idea competition.
Insights
Denmark’s foundation‑fueled biotech boom redraws the Nordic map
July 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker