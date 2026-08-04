Mosaic Therapeutics appoints Dr Allison Jeynes as Chair of the Board

Accomplished life sciences leader with a proven track record of driving successful development of novel therapeutics, joins Mosaic to guide its next phase of growth

Allison brings three decades of drug development, board and executive leadership experience to support Mosaic’s transition towards a clinical-stage company

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosaic Therapeutics, Ltd, (‘Mosaic’, or ‘the Company’) an oncology therapeutics company developing novel, targeted drug combinations across a range of haematological and solid cancers, today announced the appointment of Dr Allison Jeynes as Chair of the Board to support its next phase of growth and advancement towards clinical development. Allison succeeds Dr Edward Hodgkin, who remains a Non-Executive Director of the Board.

Allison is a UK-trained oncologist and highly-experienced life sciences leader, and brings over three decades of drug development and executive experience to Mosaic Therapeutics. As CEO of Avillion, a clinical development company, for the last 13 years, she has led global teams to achieve a 100% success rate from Phase 3 development through to FDA approval for multiple programs spanning oncology, immunology and respiratory medicine. In addition, she raised funds of around $400M as founder and CEO. Across her career she has contributed to 20 drug approvals, engaging with the FDA, MHRA and EMA, and has previously held senior positions at Wyeth, Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis. She began her clinical career as a medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital, UK, and obtained her medical degree (MB ChB) from the University of Sheffield.

Edward Hodgkin, Non-Executive Director and Managing Partner at Syncona Investment Management Limited, has worked closely with the Board and management to lead the succession process. He will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director, supporting Allison and the Board as the Company builds on its momentum and enters its next phase of development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allison as Chair of the Board as we advance into a clinical-stage organisation,” said Thomas Fuchs, CEO, Mosaic Therapeutics. “Her exceptional track record of leading and financing successful drug development programs brings significant strategic and operating depth to our Board, and optimally positions Mosaic to realise the full potential of our pipeline.”

Allison Jeynes, Chair of the Board, Mosaic Therapeutics, commented: “Mosaic has built a strong scientific and organisational foundation, and I am delighted to serve as Chair at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s evolution as they progress into the clinic. Mosaic’s pipeline of targeted combination programs has real potential to deliver transformational new medicines for patients with few treatment options today. I look forward to working closely with Tom, the Board and the team to guide the Company to its next inflection point.”

Allison currently serves on the boards of Anaveon and Uniquity Bio, is Chair of Siolta Therapeutics, and holds senior advisory roles with Blackstone Life Sciences and Recordati.

Mosaic Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company developing ASTX295, a highly potent, clinical-stage, bone marrow-sparing MDM2 antagonist that is designed to be best-in-class, for use in combination across a range of haematological and solid cancers. The company’s mission is to tackle cancers with substantial unmet need and few targeted treatment options, by reinventing the traditional approach to discovering and developing novel combination medicines.

Born out of pioneering research at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, in collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Mosaic has active programmes across a variety of oncology indications. The Company’s pipeline of combination programmes is anchored by ASTX295, in-licensed from Astex Pharmaceuticals in April 2025. Mosaic’s first clinical combination study is expected to commence in mid-2027.

Thomas Fuchs

CEO, Mosaic Therapeutics

E: info@mosaic-tx.com

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/mosaic-tx