Morphine Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 34.89 Billion by 2034

The global morphine drugs market size was evaluated at USD 24.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 25.16 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 34.89 billion by 2034, reflecting a remarkable CAGR of 3.7%, Study Published by Vision Research Reports.
The growth of the morphine drugs market is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic pain, a higher number of surgical procedures, an aging population, and increasing awareness of morphine’s efficacy. Additionally, innovations in drug formulations, broader healthcare accessibility, and strategic initiatives by leading companies are driving market expansion, even in the face of regulatory constraints and concerns over addiction.
What are Morphine Drugs?
Morphine is a drug that is used to treat moderate to severe pain when alternative pain relief medicines prove to be not effective or cannot tolerated by the individual. Morphine is an opioid pain-relieving medication that usually provides significant pain relief for short-term or chronic pain.
Morphine belongs to a class of medications called opiate (narcotic) analgesics. It works by changing the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain and it does this by binding to the mu-opioid receptors within the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system (PNS). Morphine is available as oral liquid, tablets, extended-release tablets and capsules, intravenous (IV), suppositories and even epidural.
Morphine Drugs Market Key Highlights:
• By region, North America led the market with largest market share in 2024.
• By dosage form, the injection segment captured the maximum market share in 2024.
• By dosage form, the oral segment is seen to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
• By application, the pain management segment generated the maximum market share in 2024.
• By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.
• By distribution channel, retail pharmacies are estimated to be the fastest growing segment as of this year.
• By end use, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market share in 2024.
• By end use, the ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) are the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast years.
What are the Key Growth Factors of the Morphine Drugs Market?
The growth of the morphine drugs market is fueled by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions worldwide, coupled with an aging population, is driving the demand for effective pain management solutions. Additionally, the rising number of surgical procedures, particularly in areas such as orthopedics and oncology, contributes to the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the efficacy of morphine in pain management, along with advancements in drug delivery technologies, is expanding the market's reach.
Moreover, strategic initiatives by key market players, including product launches and partnerships, are further stimulating market growth. Despite challenges such as concerns about opioid addiction and regulatory constraints, the morphine drugs market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by the increasing need for safe and efficient pain relief options.
What are the Key Trends of the Morphine Drugs Market?
• Pharmaceutical companies are seen developing abuse-deterrent formulations of morphine drugs admist concerns regarding drug addiction. These formulations are designed to make it more difficult to crush, dissolve, or inject the medication, thus reducing the likelihood of misuse.
• Healthcare providers all over the world are increasingly adopting a personalized approach to pain management, tailoring treatment regimens to each patient's unique needs and preferences.
• Another trend is the rising demand for customizable morphine formulations, dosage strengths and delivery methods, as well as for complementary therapies such as physical • therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy and integrative medicine.
• Morphine drugs are now no longer limited to pain management in cancer patients. They are being prescribed for various acute and chronic pain conditions, including neuropathic pain, back pain, and musculoskeletal pain, which leads to market expansion.
Government Regulations for the Morphine Drugs Market
Government regulation of morphine is shaped by the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961, which classifies morphine as a Schedule I controlled substance and restricts its manufacture, trade and use to medical and scientific purposes. Countries that ratify the treaty must license producers, set annual medical need estimates, and report all import, export and consumption data to the International Narcotics Control Board. WHO and the Commission on Narcotic Drugs guide scheduling decisions and promote balanced access.
• United States: Under U.S. federal law, Morphine is classified as a Schedule II controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act, meaning it has recognized medical use but also high potential for abuse. Beyond federal law, many U.S. states have passed legislation limiting initial opioid prescriptions, such as a 7-day supply for acute pain and requiring prescription monitoring programmes. These layers of control reflect a strong emphasis on preventing diversion and misuse, which, in turn, can place additional administrative burdens on legitimate medical use.
• Europe: Within the European Union regulatory framework, the authorities such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) regulate aspects related to morphine and other opium-alkaloids (for example, poppy seed consumption thresholds), but control regimes for medical opioids are implemented primarily at national level.
• India: In India, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) governs narcotic drugs, including morphine. While the Act was amended in 2014 to ease access to so-called “essential narcotic drugs” (including morphine) for pain relief and palliative care, many institutions and states still face regulatory and procedural barriers such as special licences, hospital accreditation, or training requirements. States such as Kerala require institutions wishing to dispense oral morphine must have a physician with at least 10 days’ training in palliative care. These institutional requirements illustrate how regulatory burdens at the subnational level may affect patient access.
• China: In the People’s Republic of China, regulation of opioid analgesics is governed by laws such as the Anti‑Drug Law of the People’s Republic of China and the 2005 Regulations on Administration of Anaesthetic and Psychotropic Drugs. Studies show extremely low consumption of morphine-equivalent opioid analgesics in China compared to many high-income countries, a disparity linked to complex regulatory procedures for procurement, storage, and prescription of opioids. Many hospitals report median treatment durations for strong opioids of only a few days and very modest dosages.
What are the Major Challenges in the Morphine Drugs Market?
Despite its growth potential, the market does have its fair share of challenges. In many countries, the abuse of drugs and the risks surrounding overdose, specifically for opiates, has prompted increased scrutiny and stricter controls, thus changing the market’s dynamics. Prescription programs and alternative therapies for controlling pain have been started by governments and medical communities all over the world with aims to restrict its abuse.
This leads to the formulation of abuse-deterrent formulations, which incorporate technologies to make it more challenging for individuals to tamper with the drug for recreational purposes. These technologies aim to prevent crushing, chewing or dissolving the medication, which are common methods that are used to extract the active ingredient for any illicit use.
What are the Key Opportunities in the Morphine Drugs Market?
The global morphine drugs market has opened up various avenues of opportunity, with the help of technological innovation, increased access to care and increased disease burden of long-term disease. Emerging new delivery forms, such as transdermal delivery and implantable delivery are helping reframe pain management by offering easier and more effective delivery for patients. Additionally, increased personalized medicine and integration of electronic platforms for health, such as electronic prescribing and telemedicine, are expected to drive patient outcomes even more as well as simplify the safe use of morphine.
As development in the market continues, regulators and companies worldwide are encouraged to navigate complex legislation and address concerns over public health in a move to maximize their potential. With an increased emphasize on innovation and patient care, the market for morphine drugs shows promising potential in shaping future trends in pain management globally. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has also significantly impacted the market, creating a cornerstone for morphine-based medications.
Drugs Market Segmental Analysis Dosage
Form Analysis Which Dosage
form Dominated the Market in 2024? Injectable
morphine dominated the market in 2024 due to its rapid onset of activity and
acute and surgical settings. Unlike orally administered drugs whose
metabolization can be delayed, injectable morphine provides rapid relief, which
is a necessary demand for severe pain, trauma and postoperative use. Emergency
departments, surgical and intensive care units rely exclusively on intravenous
(IV) morphine due to its bioavailability and reliable absorption, thus making
it an ideal choice for most healthcare settings. The oral
segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast
period. Oral morphine formulations provide patients with convenience,
flexibility and ease of administration in a variety of healthcare settings.
They are frequently prescribed for the management of both acute and chronic
pain. Both immediate-release and extended-release formulations of oral morphine
are available in the market, enabling customized pain management plans based on
the patient's pain level, length of discomfort and response to therapy. Application
Analysis Which Application
Segment Led the Market as of this Year? The pain
management segment led the market as of this year. Pain from surgery,
childbirth, cancer, and severe trauma from accidents can all be treated or
lessened with the help of morphine drugs. In a variety of medical contexts,
morphine is frequently used to treat acute, chronic, and cancer-related pain.
Applications for morphine in pain treatment include palliative care for
patients with terminal illnesses, acute injury or trauma management, cancer
pain management and postoperative pain reduction. Cold and
cough suppression is seen to grow at the fastest rate as of this year. This
growth is further driven by respiratory-care integration where codeine
alternatives prove to be inadequate. Emerging formulations with lower histamine
are being experimented with, with aims to reduce antitussive side-effects. Distribution
Channel Analysis Which Distribution
Channel was the Most Dominant as of this Year in 2024? The hospital
pharmacies were the most dominant segment as of this year in 2024. The
distribution of morphine medications in hospital settings, such as inpatient
units, outpatient clinics, emergency departments, and surgical centers is
facilitated by this segment. Moreover, these drugs are administered under the
supervision of medical specialists such as doctors, nurses, and pharmacists,
thus guaranteeing the safe and appropriate delivery of morphine drugs to
patients. Retail
pharmacies are seen
to be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecasted years. This segment
is where patients can receive prescribed morphine drugs for both acute and
chronic pain management needs. Retail pharmacies help to improve patient
education and adherence to treatment regimens by providing individualized
patient counseling, drug distribution and refill services. End Use Analysis Which End
User Held the Largest Market Share in 2024? Hospitals and
clinics held the largest market share in 2024. This segment offers a variety of
healthcare services, such as acute care, surgical procedures and specialized
medical treatments. Morphine is seen to be frequently used in hospital settings
for pain management in a variety of therapeutic contexts, such as postoperative
pain relief, acute injury or trauma management, pain management for cancer
patients, and palliative care for patients with terminal illnesses. To fulfill
the various pain treatment needs of patients across multiple departments and
specialties, hospitals and clinics often retain extensive formularies of drugs,
including morphine forms such as injectables, oral pills, and transdermal
patches. The
ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment
is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. They are
convenient outpatient alternatives compared to traditional hospital-based care
for patients undergoing elective or minimally invasive procedures. In order to
improve patient comfort and recovery, morphine is utilized for perioperative
pain management. ASCs can provide morphine by a variety of methods, such as
oral drugs, intravenous (IV) injections and patient-controlled analgesia (PCA)
pumps, all based on the type of surgery, medical background, and anesthesia
plan of the patient. Browse
Drugs Market • In May 2025, Eli Lilly and Company
and SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc, a private biotechnology company developing small
molecule inhibitors of sodium channels to treat pain and other neuronal
hyperexcitability disorders, today announced a definitive agreement for Lilly
to acquire SiteOne. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com) • In July 2025, The U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recommendation to control certain
7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).
The FDA noted that 7-OH, a concentrated byproduct of the kratom plant, is an
opioid that can be more potent than morphine and poses a threat to consumers.
This development shows regulatory action against emerging synthetic opioids
that could impact the market for traditional morphine. (Source: https://www.fda.gov) Top Key
Players in the Morphine Drugs Market • Pfizer
Inc. • Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. • Verve
Health Care Ltd. • Mallinckrodt
Pharmaceuticals • Purdue
Pharma • Qinghai
Pharmaceuticals • AbbVie
Inc. Segments
Covered in the Report By Dosage
Form • Injection • Oral • Other By
Application • Pain
Management • Diarrhea
Suppressant • Cold &
Cough Suppressant • Others By
Distribution Channel • Retail
Pharmacies • Hospital
Pharmacies • Online
Pharmacies • Others By End-use • Hospitals
& Clinics • Ambulatory
Surgical Centers • Others By Region • North
America • Europe • Asia
Pacific • Latin
America • Middle
Recent Developments in the Morphine Drugs Market
• In May 2025, Eli Lilly and Company and SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc, a private biotechnology company developing small molecule inhibitors of sodium channels to treat pain and other neuronal hyperexcitability disorders, today announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire SiteOne. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)
• In July 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recommendation to control certain 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The FDA noted that 7-OH, a concentrated byproduct of the kratom plant, is an opioid that can be more potent than morphine and poses a threat to consumers. This development shows regulatory action against emerging synthetic opioids that could impact the market for traditional morphine. (Source: https://www.fda.gov)
Top Key Players in the Morphine Drugs Market
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Verve Health Care Ltd.
• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
• Purdue Pharma
• Qinghai Pharmaceuticals
• AbbVie Inc.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Dosage Form
• Injection
• Oral
• Other
By Application
• Pain Management
• Diarrhea Suppressant
• Cold & Cough Suppressant
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Retail Pharmacies
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Others
By End-use
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
