Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present Updated MRT-2359 Phase 1/2 Study Results

Conference call and webcast to be held at 8 a.m. ET on December 16, 2025

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast presentation will highlight interim clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of the GSPT1-directed MGD MRT-2359 in heavily pretreated, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa’s website at ir.monterosatx.com. Registration for the conference call is available at the following link. An archived version of the webcast will be made available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

