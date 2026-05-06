Monte Rosa Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 5, 2026

BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards to four newly hired non-executive employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment with the Company.

The employees received, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,925 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of $18.80 as reported by Nasdaq on May 1, 2026, the effective date of the grant or the “Grant Date”, which will vest 25% on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date; and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 8,550 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics common stock, which will vest 25% on each of the first four anniversaries of the Grant Date, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date, or collectively, the Awards.

All of the above-described Awards were granted outside of stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and are pursuant to the Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. 2026 Inducement Plan. The Awards were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology, and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Investors

Andrew Funderburk

ir@monterosatx.com

Media

Cory Tromblee, Scient PR

media@monterosatx.com