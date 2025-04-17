MOMA Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOMA Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of precision therapeutics, today announced three poster presentations at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 25 – 30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.





AACR poster presentation details are below:

MOMA-313 is a potent and selective inhibitor of the Polθ DNA helicase domain for the treatment of HR-deficient tumors

Session Title: PO.ET09.05 - Novel Antitumor Agents 1

Location: Section 22

Abstract Number: 1749

Date/Time: April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

Presenting Author: Jordan Krall, Ph.D.

TA repeat expansion outperforms MSI-H status as a predictor of sensitivity to the novel WRN inhibitor MOMA-341

Session Title: PO.ET06.07 - DNA Damage Response and Modulation of DNA Repair 2

Location: Section 15

Abstract Number: 4205

Date/Time: April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

Presenting Author: Allison Drew

Orally Administered MOMA-313 as Monotherapy or Combination Therapy in Participants with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Homologous Recombination (HR)-Deficient Tumors: Phase 1 Study Design

Session Title: CTP01.02 - Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress 2

Location: Section 50

Abstract Number: CT192

Date/Time: April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

Presenting Author: Amita Patnaik, M.D.

Abstracts are currently available on the AACR website. The posters can be accessed through the “News & Publications” tab on the MOMA Therapeutics website at the time of each presentation’s starting session.

About MOMA Therapeutics

MOMA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, next-generation precision medicine company dedicated to targeting highly dynamic proteins that underlie human disease via an oral, small molecule approach, utilizing its proprietary KNOMATIC™ platform. The platform is designed to exploit key vulnerabilities inherent to all dynamic proteins, namely their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in protein conformation. By focusing on genetically validated targets with high translation potential, MOMA is rapidly advancing its pipeline toward responses in the clinic. MOMA has existing discovery partnerships with Roche and Bayer, as well as a wholly owned discovery pipeline. For more information on MOMA, go to www.momatx.com.

Contacts



Media Contact

Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com