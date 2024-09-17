Moffitt Cancer Center and CMIC Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Cancer Clinical Trials

TAMPA, Fla. and TOKYO – Moffitt Cancer Center, a world-renowned cancer treatment and research leader, and CMIC Group, a leading contract research organization (CRO) with comprehensive clinical and pharmaceutical services in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, announced today a strategic partnership to accelerate cancer clinical trials and improve patient outcomes globally.

Moffitt will serve as a go-to U.S. clinical trial site for studies managed by CMIC, leveraging its expertise to identify and enroll eligible patients for innovative cancer therapies. CMIC will be the go-to partner for managing Moffitt and its partners’ clinical trials within Japan and major APAC countries. The partnership is intended to facilitate and accelerate the execution of cross-border clinical trials for promising therapies. By increasing the diversity of trial participants and expediting the development of breakthrough therapies, this partnership underscores both organizations’ dedication to broadening access to innovative treatments and contributing to global cancer research advancements.

CMIC is Japan’s first and largest clinical CRO, operating in twelve APAC countries, including Australia, China, South Korea, Taiwan, etc. With over 1,000 CRAs and more than 150 regulatory consultants, CMIC can support global clinical trials in the Asia Pacific arm in various therapeutic areas. CMIC provides comprehensive services in drug development, clinical to commercial GMP manufacturing, clinical site management, regulatory consulting and contract sales.

“This partnership allows us to significantly expand the portfolio of cutting-edge clinical trials available to our patients while providing easy and rapid access for CMIC customers who need a U.S. site for clinical trials,” said Xavier Avat, Chief Business Officer at Moffitt. “U.S.-based clinical programs preparing Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency plans in Japan will also be able to quickly engage and leverage CMIC Group’s expertise in regulatory and trial management in Japan and more broadly in the Asia Pacific region.”

Moffitt is one of the leading cancer treatment centers in the U.S., recognized for its pioneering research and dedication to advancing cancer care through clinical trials and innovative therapies. As a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Moffitt is committed to transforming the future of cancer treatment by translating scientific discoveries into treatments that improve patient outcomes. With an extensive portfolio of clinical trials and a focus on personalized medicine, Moffitt continues to make significant strides in immunotherapy, cell and gene therapy, and precision oncology. Through this collaboration with CMIC, Moffitt will continue to expand its global impact, fostering partnerships that accelerate the pace of cancer research and advance patient care across continents.

“We are excited to join forces with Moffitt Cancer Center. This strategic collaboration will enhance our ability to leverage Moffitt’s expertise in cancer research and cell and gene therapy for our Asia-Pacific customers,” said Teruyoshi Okuda, co-head of CMIC CRO business.” It underscores the shared vision of Moffitt and CMIC to advance global healthcare through collaborative efforts that bridge geographical boundaries and bring cutting-edge research and clinical solutions to a broader audience.”

