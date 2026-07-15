Modular Medical Receives Research Demonstrating Positive Payor Reception of Pivot Tubeless Patch Pump

Completed Independent Study Strongly Supports Favorable Payor Receptivity to Pivot's Differentiated Design and Simplified User Experience, and provides further validation of significant progress towards goal of achieving broad market access for Pivot

Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company that is commercializing the next generation of insulin delivery technology, today released findings from an independent market research study demonstrating positive receptivity to its FDA-cleared Pivot™ tubeless patch pump due to its differentiated design, streamlined user experience, and potential for reimbursement through the pharmacy channel.

"From the earliest stages of development, our goal has been to develop a practical and affordable insulin pumping solution that removes many of the barriers preventing insulin-dependent individuals from transitioning from multiple daily injections to pump therapy," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. "The positive feedback from this market access assessment provides significant third-party validation of our commercialization strategy and reinforces Pivot's differentiated value proposition with key payor stakeholders."

As part of its commercialization strategy, the Company partnered with an independent organization specializing in the assessment of market viability, payor access, and commercialization strategies for therapeutic products. The firm specializes in supporting product launches, pricing assessments, reimbursement strategy, and go-to-market planning for life science companies. The objective of the engagement was to better understand payor receptivity, reimbursement considerations, and market positioning opportunities for the Pivot tubeless patch pump.

Strong Recognition on Product Differentiation

The research indicated that payors viewed the Pivot tubeless patch pump as a differentiated offering within the insulin pump landscape. Respondents identified the system's simple modular design, tubeless and reusable architecture, 300 international unit (IU) reservoir capacity, and intuitive one-button functionality as features that addressed unmet needs among insulin-dependent individuals seeking a less complex insulin delivery experience.

These findings reinforce the Company's belief that a significant opportunity exists to expand insulin pump adoption by reducing complexity and improving accessibility for a broader population of insulin-dependent people.

Favorable Reimbursement Perspectives

The assessment also explored potential reimbursement and coverage considerations. Feedback indicated that several payor organizations viewed Pivot favorably from a market access perspective, noting that its disposable component structure and anticipated contracting strategy align well with existing pharmacy benefit frameworks.

Strategic Partnership Opportunities

Beyond payor access considerations, the research also explored potential opportunities for strategic collaboration with large healthcare organizations. Respondents expressed strong interest in innovative partnership models that support broader patient access, evidence generation, and long-term adoption of simplified insulin delivery solutions.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot™ Tubeless Patch Pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to convert patients to use its Pivot pump product, the Company's ability to obtain payor reimbursement for its products, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KSCA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

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