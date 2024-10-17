SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 7, 2024

October 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024 to report its third quarter 2024 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

The archived webcast will be available on Moderna’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for one year following the call.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Massachusetts Best Places to Work Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More
October 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Gets Q3 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance on Strong Darzalex Sales
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA Headquarters, iStock, Grandbrothers
Adcomms
Stealth’s Ultrarare Disease Candidate Might Not Meet Bar for Approval: FDA
October 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
United States and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Biologics Faces Uncertain Future in the U.S. After BIOSECURE Blow
October 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves