Moderna Awarded Tender for the Supply of Its mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine in the European Union

The Agreement provides participating countries with the opportunity to diversify their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine supply and gain access to pre-filled syringe vaccine formats

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that it has been awarded a tender for the supply of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union (EU), Norway and North Macedonia. Under the resulting agreement, 17 participating countries can access Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for up to four years.

“This agreement presents an opportunity for Moderna to support and strengthen national COVID-19 vaccination campaigns across participating countries,” said Chantal Friebertshäuser, Senior Vice President, General Manager - Europe & Middle-East, Moderna. “Diversity of supply and availability of vaccine formats such as pre-filled syringes are vital to help increase vaccination rates and enhance vaccination campaign efficiency, ultimately strengthening health security.”

Under the agreement, Moderna can provide its COVID-19 vaccine in several formats, including prefilled syringes. This is the preferred product presentation for healthcare providers as it can decrease the risk of administration errors and save time, which may ultimately improve vaccination campaign efficiency.

In September 2024, the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for an updated formulation of Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine Spikevax, targeting the SARS-CoV-2 variant JN.1, for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals six months of age and older.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna securing an agreement in the European Union for the supply of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; the opportunity and potential for up to 17 participating countries to order COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna over a four-year period; and healthcare provider preferences for prefilled syringes. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Moderna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

