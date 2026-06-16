Moderna Announces Organizational Changes to Prepare for Multiple Product Launches in 2027 and 2028

Dr. Stephen Hoge, President of Moderna, to Assume an Expanded Role With Operational Oversight of the Company's Infectious Disease, Intismeran and Rare Disease Franchises

Ester Banque to Join Moderna as Chief Commercial Officer

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced changes to its operating model to support its short- and long-term business goals.

As Moderna executes its long-range plan to become a diversified, multi-modality biotechnology company, the Company is preparing to manage three commercial franchises while advancing a broad mRNA pipeline and investing in Moderna research and early development (mRED). Building on strong momentum in its infectious disease vaccine business with four approved products, Moderna is anticipating the potential launch of up to three new products in 2027 and 2028, including flu plus COVID combination, seasonal flu and norovirus vaccines. At the same time, the Company expects important clinical milestones this year, including potential pivotal data readouts for its investigational individualized neoantigen therapy (Intismeran autogene) and rare genetic disease propionic acidemia therapeutic, which could support the possible launch of its first oncology and rare disease products.

To support this next phase of growth, Stephen Hoge, M.D., President of Moderna, will assume oversight of operational and cross-functional leadership across Research & Development, Manufacturing and Commercial for the Company's three franchises. In this expanded role, Dr. Hoge will help ensure strategic alignment across the business, strengthen enterprise execution, and accelerate Moderna's ability to deliver innovative medicines to patients around the world.

As part of this evolution, Ester Banque has been appointed as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 15, 2026. In this role, she will focus on continuing to build out Moderna's global commercial organization, leading execution across product launches, and expanding the Company's presence in new markets. Ms. Banque will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

"As we execute on our strategic plan and prepare to manage three commercial franchises spanning infectious diseases, intismeran and rare diseases, it is critical that we continue to strengthen our operating model," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "As President, Stephen has played a central role in shaping Moderna's strategy and advancing our pipeline, and his expanded responsibilities will help ensure strong operational execution as we prepare for multiple potential product launches and important late-stage clinical milestones. To support this next phase of growth, we are excited to welcome Ester to Moderna as Chief Commercial Officer. Her deep global commercial experience will be essential as we continue to build our commercial capabilities, launch new products and expand into new markets."

Most recently, Ms. Banque served as Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations at Zoetis, where she led the company's largest market and was responsible for its U.S. commercial operations, driving growth across key franchises while helping shape the market for future innovation. Prior to Zoetis, Ms. Banque served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb's U.S. Hematology & Cell Therapy Business, where she accelerated the launch of five new products. Before joining Bristol Myers Squibb, Ms. Banque spent 25 years at Novartis, holding leadership roles of increasing responsibility across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies. During her tenure, she led the global and U.S. commercialization of one of the most successful launches in the company's history, and later served as General Manager, Oncology, Germany.

"I am proud to join Moderna at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Ms. Banque. "Throughout my career, I have been driven by a passion for helping bring innovative medicines to patients, and I have long admired what Moderna has accomplished in advancing a new class of medicines through its mRNA platform. I believe deeply in the potential of the company's science and innovation, and I have been equally impressed by the talent, passion and commitment of its people. I look forward to partnering with teams across Moderna to help deliver on the promise of mRNA medicines for patients everywhere."

Ms. Banque received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at Universitat Autónoma Barcelona and Master of Business Administration at Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Spain.

"I am thrilled to take on this expanded role while partnering with Ester, the rest of the Executive Committee, and our talented team as we prepare to manage three commercial franchises," said Stephen Hoge, M.D., President of Moderna. "Our commercial team has built a solid foundation and demonstrated strong execution as we have expanded our portfolio globally. As our intismeran and rare disease franchises advance toward commercialization, Ester's experience leading launches and scaling organizations will help us build on that momentum."

While Moderna prepares for multiple potential product launches across its franchises, the Company will continue to invest in mRED, its innovation engine focused on advancing new modalities through clinical proof of concept and creating the next wave of growth beyond its current portfolio.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: anticipated product launches in 2027 and 2028; Moderna's ability to execute its long-range plan; anticipated clinical milestones, including potential pivotal data readouts for intismeran and propionic acidemia; possible launches of oncology and rare disease products; Moderna's global commercial organization and ability to expand in new markets; and Moderna's investments in mRED. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Vice President, Global Head of Communications

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

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