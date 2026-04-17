Model Medicines to Present at ESCMID Global 2026: MDL-001, a Universal Direct-Acting Antiviral for Influenza-Like Illness and Chronic Hepatitis

SAN DIEGO — Model Medicines, an AI-first biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics, today announced that it will be presenting two abstracts at the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global 2026) in Munich, Germany. Both presentations will be delivered by Daniel Haders, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Model Medicines, on April 18, 2026. The data advance MDL-001 toward two first-in-class therapeutic goals: a universal direct-acting antiviral for influenza-like illness (Influenza, RSV, and Coronavirus) and a universal direct-acting antiviral for chronic hepatitis (Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis D).

ESCMID Oral Presentations

Presentation 1: Universal Direct-Acting Antiviral For Influenza-Like Illness

Title: MDL-001, an oral direct-acting Thumb-1 polymerase inhibitor, demonstrates broad-spectrum activity against influenza viruses, respiratory syncytial virus, and SARS-CoV-2 with oral proof-of-concept

Session: OS002 — Three viruses, one winter: what we miss, what we treat, what comes next

Date: April 18, 2026

Location: Hall A1-3

Abstract: 5803

Authors: V. Woods, T. Umansky, S. Russell, A. Goodman, M. Bobardt, B. McGovern, M. Rodriguez, A. García-Sastre, K. White, W. Brubaker, P. Gallay, D. Smith, D. Haders

Presentation 2: Universal Direct-Acting Antiviral For Chronic Hepatitis

Title: MDL-001, an oral direct-acting Thumb-1 polymerase inhibitor, demonstrates single-agent efficacy against HCV/HBV co-infection in vitro, and achieves HCV and HBV preclinical proof-of-concept

Session: EF005 — Old viruses, new weapons: emerging antiviral therapies from bench to bedside

Date: April 18, 2026

Location: Arena 2

Abstract: 5778

Authors: V. Woods, T. Umansky, S. Russell, A. Goodman, M. Bobardt, W. Brubaker, P. Gallay, D. Smith, D. Haders

There are currently no single agent antivirals approved to treat the annual convergence of the acute respiratory tripledemic viruses: influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2. In chronic hepatitis, the FDA maintains black box warnings on all HCV direct-acting antiviral (DAA) regimens due to the risk of HBV reactivation in co-infected patients. Both of these clinical voids underscore the high unmet medical need for a single agent with broad-spectrum, direct acting antiviral activity.

MDL-001’s demonstrated activity across both acute respiratory and chronic hepatic viral infections, combined oral bioavailability, favorable pharmacokinetics, and demonstrated safety positions the compound as a potential first-in-class therapy that could meaningfully improve multiple treatment paradigms.

“The development of a direct-acting broad-spectrum non-nucleoside antiviral has been considered impossible,” said Daniel Haders, PhD, Founder and CEO of Model Medicines. “The conventional wisdom held that allosteric sites on viral polymerases are too poorly conserved for cross-family targeting. Our work demonstrates that the RdRp Thumb-1 pocket is conserved across viral families. We believe this target will give rise to successive generations of best-in-class therapeutics. These ESCMID presentations reflect the depth of the preclinical evidence supporting both programs.”

ESCMID Global 2026 convenes in Munich, Germany, from April 17–21, 2026. Abstract details are available through the ESCMID Abstract Finder.