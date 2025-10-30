SUBSCRIBE
Model Medicines to Present 325 Billion Molecule Throughput Oncology Screen, at Google Cloud’s Cancer AI Symposium

October 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

At Google Cloud’s second annual Cancer AI Symposium, Model Medicines will unveil how its GALILEO™ platform, built on Google Cloud, powered a 325 billion molecule throughput oncology screen — the largest of its kind — opening the door to trillion‑scale discovery and culminating in the discovery of MDL‑4102, a potent and selective BRD4 inhibitor.

San Diego, Calif. — October 29, 2025Model Medicines, a leading generative AI biotech, announced that Daniel Haders PhD, CEO and founder, will present unprecedented oncology results at Google Cloud’s second annual Cancer AI Symposium.

The presentation will highlight how Model Medicines leveraged Google Cloud to execute the largest AI‑powered oncology screen ever performed — 325 billion molecule throughput  — which directly led to the identification of MDL‑4102, a next‑generation, first‑in‑class, selective BRD4 inhibitor. This discovery validates GALILEO’s unique ability to translate massive scale into precise, targeted drug discovery, identifying novel drug candidates with therapeutic potential across a wide range of cancers.

This result opens the door to feasible trillion and quadrillion‑scale drug screening and discovery capabilities. The breakthrough was powered by Model Medicines’ GALILEO™ platform, built on Google Cloud’s infrastructure. The platform integrates generative chemistry, multimodal modeling, and deep biological learning to discover and optimize new therapeutics for novel or undruggable molecular choke-points. The same architecture previously delivered MDL‑001, a first‑in‑class, orally available broad-spectrum that has achieved preclinical proof‑of‑concept across multiple viral families.

“Our trillion‑scale screening demonstrates that deep learning models can now explore chemical space orders of magnitude beyond what was previously possible,” said Tyler Umansky, Manager, Machine Learning at Model Medicines. “These results not only validate our platform’s scalability but also show how AI can accelerate the path to novel, potentially category-defining molecules like MDL‑4102.”

According to the company’s Ultra‑Large Virtual Screening report, GALILEO is capable of achieving trillion‑scale throughput by deploying Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Cloud Storage from Google Cloud, and Google Cloud Artifact Registry to orchestrate CPU inference across AMD EPYC fleets. This configuration provides over 100,000× the throughput of traditional GPU‑based systems while cutting costs by 2–3 orders of magnitude, making routine trillion‑scale campaigns possible.

Model Medicines’ recent recognitions, including selection to the BARDA VANGUARD program and being named to Fierce Medtech’s “Fierce 15,  further affirm its leadership in AI‑driven therapeutics and its mission to accelerate medical innovation at a global scale.

Event Details
Cancer AI Symposium: A new era of care
Hosted at Google NYC - St. John’s Terminal 550 Washington St, New York, NY 10014
October 30, 2025 8:30 AM-6:30 PM EDT
Link to Event

About Model Medicines
Model Medicines is a biotechnology company engineering first-in-class small molecules that target the biological linchpins underlying disease. The company’s research spans infectious disease, oncology, and inflammation, with programs designed around conserved molecular choke points that drive multiple pathologies. Model Medicines had discovered a direct-acting, non-nucleoside, broad-spectrum antiviral and a BRD4 inhibitor with no measurable activity against BRD2/3. Its work demonstrates how large-scale computation can uncover entirely new classes of drugs once thought unreachable. Model Medicines is advancing a new generation of therapeutics that redefine what is possible in modern drug discovery. Learn more at www.modelmedicines.com.

Media Contact
Patrick O’Neill
Head of Partnerships and IR
media@modelmedicines.com

 

 

 

