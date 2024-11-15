Mitotech Unveils Promising New OBESTITY TREATMENT Data on SkQ1 at ObesityWeek® 2024

San Antonio, TX – November 6, 2024 – Mitotech Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on mitochondria-based therapies, presented compelling new weight loss data for its investigational compound SkQ1 at ObesityWeek® 2024. The conference, held November 2-6, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, is a premier event for the latest scientific advancements in obesity research and treatment.

SkQ1 is a dual-action mitochondria-targeted mild uncoupling catalyst and ferroptosis inhibitor, designed to address critical cellular processes that contribute to obesity and related metabolic diseases. Recent preclinical studies presented at the conference demonstrated SkQ1's potential to improve metabolic function and reduce fat accumulation, while preserving muscle mass in obesity models. These findings build on the growing body of evidence supporting SkQ1 as a promising therapeutic candidate for the treatment of obesity and its complications.

“We are excited to share these new data at ObesityWeek® 2024, which underscore SkQ1's dual mechanism of action in modulating mitochondrial metabolism and oxidative stress—two key factors involved in the development and progression of obesity,” said Natalia Perekhvatova, CEO of Mitotech Ltd. “Our research suggests that SkQ1 has the potential to provide a novel, multi-faceted approach to treating obesity, a disease with significant unmet medical need.”

SkQ1 works by targeting mitochondria to enhance lipid disposal and to inhibit ferroptosis, a form of programmed cell death associated with oxidative damage. This dual approach has shown promise in preclinical studies for improving fat metabolism, reducing fat mass, and restoring cellular function, positioning SkQ1 as a potential next-generation therapeutic for obesity and its associated comorbidities.

At the ObesityWeek® meeting, Mitotech’s team presented data from a series of obesity (DIO) animal models treated with SkQ1, which demonstrated: