Mitotech Unveils Promising New OBESTITY TREATMENT Data on SkQ1 at ObesityWeek® 2024

San Antonio, TX – November 6, 2024 – Mitotech Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on mitochondria-based therapies, presented compelling new weight loss data for its investigational compound SkQ1 at ObesityWeek® 2024. The conference, held November 2-6, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, is a premier event for the latest scientific advancements in obesity research and treatment.
SkQ1 is a dual-action mitochondria-targeted mild uncoupling catalyst and ferroptosis inhibitor, designed to address critical cellular processes that contribute to obesity and related metabolic diseases. Recent preclinical studies presented at the conference demonstrated SkQ1's potential to improve metabolic function and reduce fat accumulation, while preserving muscle mass in obesity models. These findings build on the growing body of evidence supporting SkQ1 as a promising therapeutic candidate for the treatment of obesity and its complications.
“We are excited to share these new data at ObesityWeek® 2024, which underscore SkQ1's dual mechanism of action in modulating mitochondrial metabolism and oxidative stress—two key factors involved in the development and progression of obesity,” said Natalia Perekhvatova, CEO of Mitotech Ltd. “Our research suggests that SkQ1 has the potential to provide a novel, multi-faceted approach to treating obesity, a disease with significant unmet medical need.”
SkQ1 works by targeting mitochondria to enhance lipid disposal and to inhibit ferroptosis, a form of programmed cell death associated with oxidative damage. This dual approach has shown promise in preclinical studies for improving fat metabolism, reducing fat mass, and restoring cellular function, positioning SkQ1 as a potential next-generation therapeutic for obesity and its associated comorbidities.
At the ObesityWeek® meeting, Mitotech’s team presented data from a series of obesity (DIO) animal models treated with SkQ1, which demonstrated:
· Significant reduction in body weight (by 15%) and fat mass (by 30%) compared to control groups over two weeks of treatment.
· Effective protection of muscle mass during SkQ1-induced weight loss.
· Significant synergetic weight loss efficacy in a combination with GLP-1 treatment vs both monotherapies.
· Robust prevention of weight regain after termination of GLP-1 treatment.
Mitotech's team highlighted that these findings pave the way for future clinical trials and underscore SkQ1’s potential to address the root causes of obesity and metabolic dysfunction at the mitochondrial level.
“We believe that SkQ1 represents a unique and promising approach to treating obesity and its complications as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with GLP-1s. As we move toward clinical trials, we remain focused on advancing the understanding of mitochondrial health in obesity and other metabolic diseases,” added Natalia Perekhvatova.
Mitotech Ltd. continues to prioritize the development of innovative mitochondrial therapies, with a focus on improving health outcomes for patients with obesity and other chronic diseases.
About Mitotech Ltd.
Mitotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing mitochondria-targeted therapies for the treatment of complex, chronic diseases. With a focus on mitochondrial dysfunction, lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, and cell survival mechanisms, Mitotech is advancing a pipeline of novel drug candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular and autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases.
About ObesityWeek® 2024
ObesityWeek® is the largest international conference dedicated to obesity research, treatment, and prevention. Organized by leading organizations in the field, including The Obesity Society, ObesityWeek® brings together top scientists, clinicians, and healthcare professionals to share the latest research, clinical findings, and innovations in the fight against obesity.