Mirecule Expands Strategic FSHD Collaboration with Sanofi

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirecule, Inc., a leader in Antibody RNA Conjugate (ARC) therapeutics targeting rare neuromuscular diseases, today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Sanofi. This collaboration focuses on delivering transformative treatments for patients with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD).

Building upon the companies’ successful partnership in developing ARC therapies, the expanded agreement will facilitate the advancement of a best-in-class ARC aimed at suppressing DUX4, the genetic driver of this debilitating muscular disease.

Sanofi will continue to contribute its expertise in rare disease drug development and will remain responsible for downstream clinical development and global commercialization.

Dr. Anthony Saleh, CEO of Mirecule, stated, “The expanded collaboration allows us to bring forward the optimal disease-modifying therapy for clinical advancement that meets the preclinical milestones established at the beginning of our partnership.”

Mirecule is strongly committed to developing a treatment for FSHD, working closely with the patient community. The company looks forward to ongoing collaboration with the FSHD Society, Friends of FSH Research, and the NINDS SBIR program to bring its groundbreaking FSHD treatment to fruition.

About Mirecule:

Mirecule, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on advancing next-generation RNA therapeutics for treating rare neuromuscular diseases. The company’s proprietary and validated Antibody RNA Conjugate (ARC) platform delivers RNA therapies that target and knock down disease-causing genes in muscle, addressing the underlying genetic causes of these disorders. Mirecule’s most advanced candidate, MC-DX4, has been in-licensed by Sanofi and is designed for the treatment of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD), the third most common form of muscular dystrophy. Mirecule’s second program, MC-DNM2, targets Centronuclear Myopathy (CNM), a rare and devastating pediatric disease with no approved therapies. CNM often presents at birth, with a mortality rate of approximately 50% by age two. By targeting the underlying genetic drivers, Mirecule aims to deliver transformative therapies for patients suffering from these debilitating conditions, for which there are currently no treatments. For more information, please visit: www.mirecule.com.

Mirecule, Inc. Press & Investor contact:

Dave Lemus (COO/CFO)

investment@mirecule.com