Mirai Bio Announces Partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to Accelerate Development of Genetic Medicines

Thermo Fisher to serve as Mirai's preferred pharmaceutical services CDMO for cGMP services and commercial manufacturing

Collaboration further enhances Mirai's end-to-end platform capabilities available to its partners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirai Bio ("Mirai"), the industry's innovation partner for the co-creation of fully optimized genetic medicines, today announced a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, to benefit the life sciences and genetic medicines marketplace. Under the terms of the collaboration, Thermo Fisher's developmental and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) services, commercial manufacturing capabilities and global capacity will be paired with Mirai's innovative technology platform for optimizing the design, delivery and development of novel nucleic acid therapeutics.

Mirai was founded by Flagship Pioneering to provide industry partners with fully integrated end-to-end services. Its proprietary machine intelligence-based platform enables the high-throughput design and in vivo testing of ideal tissue-targeted delivery vehicles and facilitates seamless, rapid industrialization of development candidates.

"Thermo Fisher is a trusted industry leader with deep technical expertise and proven developmental and GMP services and commercial manufacturing capabilities. Coupling these with Mirai's unique delivery and genetic medicine optimization technologies will support accelerated program development and commercialization for our life science partners worldwide," said Travis Wilson, Executive Chairman of Mirai and Growth Partner, Flagship Pioneering. "We're thrilled to enter into this collaboration to further strengthen Mirai's platform and fully realize our vision of co-creating targeted, potentially curative programmable medicines with end-to-end optimization."

Vincent Hingot, president, Drug Substance, Pharma Services, at Thermo Fisher added, "Mirai is on a journey to break down the barriers currently limiting the full potential of genetic medicines and offer fully integrated design, delivery and manufacturing capabilities to innovative partners. We're excited to combine our life sciences expertise and manufacturing capabilities with Mirai's machine intelligence-powered platform to help bring the next generation of medicines to patients in need."

Mirai's collaboration with Thermo Fisher is a new strategic engagement that will initially leverage the capabilities of Thermo Fisher's state-of-the-art facility for RNA and Advanced Formulations. This collaboration includes a direct investment into Mirai as part of Flagship's existing partnership with Thermo Fisher that seeks to jointly develop transformative capabilities for the industry.

"This collaboration is an expansion of our long-standing relationship with Thermo Fisher and a reflection of our shared vision for accelerating the development of enabling technologies to develop first-in-class therapies," said Justine Levin-Allerhand, Ph.D., Executive Partner, Origination and Corporate Development at Flagship. "In this case, the combination of Mirai's innovation in targeted delivery and cargo design and Thermo Fisher's deep technical and commercial manufacturing expertise will maximize opportunities for the co-creation of novel medicines and help realize the full potential of both enterprises."

About Mirai Bio

Mirai Bio has built an open platform driven by machine intelligence that solves the key limitations hindering today's genetic medicines – delivery, design, and manufacturing. The company's platform combines the generative design of precise delivery solutions co-optimized with best-in-class manufacturing to develop the future of genetic medicine. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021, Mirai is led by experts with decades of collective experience driving innovation in genetic medicines. To learn more about Mirai Bio, visit www.miraibio.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

