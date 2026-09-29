MiniMed appoints Sheila Denton as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced that Sheila Denton has been named General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

"Sheila brings deep board experience, strong regulatory and transactional judgment, and a proven ability to build and lead high-performing global teams," said Que Dallara, Chief Executive Officer of MiniMed. "Her experience advising companies through periods of growth and transformation will make her a strong partner to our executive team and Board as we continue to scale MiniMed as an independent public company."

"I'm excited to join MiniMed at such an important moment in the company's journey," said Denton. "MiniMed has a clear mission to make every day a better day for people with diabetes, and I look forward to joining my MiniMed colleagues across the world as we build on the company's strong foundation and pursue the opportunities ahead."

An accomplished leader with more than 25 years of experience across global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, Denton brings broad-ranging expertise in corporate governance, strategic transactions, intellectual property, and litigation. Most recently, she served as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and a member of the Executive Team of Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY). Prior to Incyte, she held leadership roles of increasing responsibility with Boehringer Ingelheim in the US and abroad, including US General Counsel and Corporate Head of Strategic Transactions. Earlier in her career, Denton was a law partner at Pullman & Comley. She holds a B.S. from Sacred Heart University and a J.D. from Western New England College School of Law.

Denton's position is effective immediately, and she succeeds Courtney Nelson Wills, who departed MiniMed to pursue new professional opportunities following a transitional support period.

About MiniMed



MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

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SOURCE MiniMed