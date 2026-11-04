Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Time: 2:30pm ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026 Time: 8:40am ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 Time: 1:45pm ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link

The live webcasts and archives of these fireside chats can also be accessed on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations

Melyssa Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com